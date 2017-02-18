'Eat Your Science,' decriminalizing street vending, 'Generation Chef'

Food is to Alton Brown as the mob is to Martin Scorsese. "It's a bottomless pit of ideas and connective tissue between people." The former host of TV programs Good Eats, Iron Chef, Feasting on Asphalt and Cutthroat Kitchen is back on the road with a live culinary variety show. Eat Your Science comes to Hollywood at the Pantages next month.

