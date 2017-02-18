Photo: Alton Brown outside the KCRW Studios (Dustin Downing)
Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse
Joseph Stone
'Eat Your Science,' decriminalizing street vending, 'Generation Chef'
TV food show host Alton Brown gives us a taste of his new culinary variety show while LURN's Rudy Espinoza breaks down a proposal to change street vending regulations in LA. Then, Jonathan Gold heads to Agoura Hills to eat Kurdish food at Nîroj and Karen Stabiner shares the stories of the millennial chefs featured in her new book, Generation Chef. Plus: a leek tart recipe from Chef Mark Peel of Bombo.
Food is to Alton Brown as the mob is to Martin Scorsese. "It's a bottomless pit of ideas and connective tissue between people." The former host of TV programs Good Eats, Iron Chef, Feasting on Asphalt and Cutthroat Kitchen is back on the road with a live culinary variety show. Eat Your Science comes to Hollywood at the Pantages next month.
Music: "Insane in the Brain" (instrumental) by Cypress Hill and "Black Magic (instrumental)" by Deluka
Spurred on by President Trump's immigration policies, the Los Angeles City Council voted 13 – 0 on Wednesday to decriminalize street vending. It will take months to finalize a legal permit system for sidewalk vendors, but the council fast-tracked one part of its proposal so vendors with unpaid fines won't be charged with misdemeanor penalties. Rudy Espinoza, the executive director of the community development group Leadership for Urban Renewal Network (LURN), parses out the council's proposal. Learn what vendors think on the Good Food blog.
Music: "Bounce (radio edit)" (instrumental) by Calvin Harris
If you've been hankering for a good mezze plate, it's time for a trip to Nîroj in Agoura Hills. Follow the requisite hummus and baba ganoush with a fire-roasted red pepper dip called heşandin, recommends LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold, before moving onto Luqman Barwari's kebabs and roasted melê gêj. End your night on a sweet note with an order of a shredded wheat pastry over melted cheese and syrup called kunnefe. Read Jonathan's review of Nîroj on the LA Times website, and text "Good Food" to 69866 to get Jonathan's weekly restaurant recommendations.
Nîroj: 30313 Canwood Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 | 818-889-7888
Photo by Kyle Romanek
Music: "Hey Love" (instrumental) by Tricky and "These Streets" (instrumental) by Bastille
At age 26, Jonah Miller was living in New York City, $700,000 in the red ahead of the opening night of his East Village restaurant, Huertas. Sounds terrifying, we know, but this is often the path taken by millennial chefs, says Karen Stabiner. Her new book is Generation Chef: Risking It All for a New American Dream.
Music: "The Weight of Living, Pt. 1" (instrumental) by Bastille
Karen Stabiner
This week at the Santa Monica Farmers' Market, Laura Avery scores a crème fraîche leek tart recipe from Mark Peel, the chef and owner of Bombo in Grand Central Market. Then, Barbara Whyman tells us how to grow these tall green-and-white vegetables at Tutti Fruiti Farms in Santa Rita Hills. Find Peel's leek tart recipe on the Good Food blog.
Music: "Green Garden" (instrumental) by Laura Mvula & Dirty Love" (instrumental) by Gin Wigmore