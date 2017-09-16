Food and race, the Bäco book and a farewell to summer herbs
Jonathan Gold heads to Culver City to review the futuristic restaurant Vespertine. Josef Centeno talks about the hustle leading up to his first cookbook, “Bäco.” Chef and activist Tunde Wey gives us his take on whiteness in the restaurant industry. Plus: Laura Avery gets the secret ingredients behind Royce Burke’s Secret Lasagna at the farmers market.
This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold tries the experimental tasting menu at Vespertine, Jordan Kahn’s extravagant new restaurant in Culver City. The intimate dining experience with only 22-seats boasts the intersection of architecture and taste. Find out why Jonathan recommends submitting to Jordan World in his LA Times review, despite the hefty tab.
White asparagus at Vespertine (Photo by Jeff Elstone)
Vespertine: 3599 Hayden Ave, Culver City, CA 90232 | (323) 320-4023
Josef Centeno opened his first restaurant, Bäco Mercat, six years ago in a 110-year-old Italian Renaissance Revival building in Downtown Los Angeles. Since then, Centeno’s opened four more restaurants in the Historic Core and a fast-casual Bäcoshop in Culver City. And he’s just published his first cookbook with wife Betty Hallock, “Bäco: Vivid Recipes From the Heart of Los Angeles.”
Josef Centeno
Talking about race can get complicated and uncomfortable. But Nigerian-American chef and activist Tunde Wey confronts such discussions head on. In his latest essay for the San Francisco Chronicle, Wey says one only need look to the food industry to understand America’s issues with white supremacy.
With summer coming to a close, now is the time to make the most of our seasonal herbs. Jerry Rutiz of Rutiz Family Farms and Royce Burke, chef-owner of the new late night Chinatown restaurant Secret Lasagna, give Laura Avery a lesson on these essential little greens.
