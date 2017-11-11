ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

Gail Simmons, sexual harassment in the kitchen, and Zingerman's Bakehouse

Gail Simmons shares stories of travels and home cooking, Brett Anderson investigates harassment at the Besh Restaurant Group, and Jonathan Gold revisits Osawa in Pasadena. Emily Thelin’s new book ‘Unforgettable’ explores Paula Wolfert’s life and legacy. It’s all coming up radishes at the market, and Zingerman’s Bakehouse has a lot to celebrate.

COMING SOON

Nov 11, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Ginger Jump Up cookies from Zingerman’s Bakehouse by Antonis Achilleos.

'Bringing it home' with Gail Simmons 5 MIN

Gail Simmons’ culinary career didn’t begin on Top Chef or as the assistant for Vogue magazine food critic Jeffrey Steingarten. In fact, her mother was a freelance food writer and part-time cooking teacher. Gail looks back at on her career, travel, and mentors in her first cookbook, “Bringing It Home.”

Bringing It Home

Gail Simmons

Sexual harassment in the Besh Restaurant Group 5 MIN

New Orleans Times-Picayune dining critic and feature writer Brett Anderson joins Evan to talk about his months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the Besh Restaurant Group. The revelations are forcing the restaurant industry to look afresh at its longstanding history of sexism and abuse.

Jonathan Gold dines at Osawa 5 MIN


Sushi spread at Osawa in Pasadena. (Photo by Flickr user JoVe DX)

Jonathan Gold returns to Osawa in Pasadena where he’s both surprised and delighted to find first-rate izakaya fare, a stunning improvement over previous visits.

Paula Wolfert's unforgettable legacy 5 MIN

Paula Wolfert never had a restaurant or television show, but her eight seminal cookbooks, published over nearly four decades, influenced much of what we eat today. Her diagnosis of dementia in 2013 prompted Emily Thelin to document Paula’s life and legacy in a new biography, “Unforgettable.”

Unforgettable

Emily Kaiser Thelin

Market Report: Shunkyo radishes 5 MIN


Photo of market-fresh Shunkyo radishes by Joseph Stone

Laura Avery gives us the 411 on those exceptionally versatile Shunkyo radishes at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market.

'Zingerman's Bakehouse' 5 MIN

When Zingerman’s Delicatessen opened in Ann Arbor, there were eight employees and six bread recipes. Thirty-five years later, the business includes a retail shop, a baking school, 150 people working around the clock, and a new cookbook. Amy Emberling and Ari Weinzweig discuss the secret to their success.

Zingerman's Bakehouse

Amy Emberling

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Market, then make it: Sweet potato tacos
Good Food Blog

Market, then make it: Sweet potato tacos Time for a crossover post! This week, we suggest grabbing some fresh sweet potatoes from your local farmer’s market and tapping into L.A. chef Wes Avila’s creative new cookbook for some of his signature sweet potato tacos. Read More

Nov 03, 2017

Wake me up for breakfast in Hong Kong
Good Food Blog

Wake me up for breakfast in Hong Kong In Hong Kong, cha chaan teng have been serving up Western and Hong Kong comfort food since the 1950s. Many of these cafes are thriving, even as monster restaurant chains gain a foothold. Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Challah for beginners, baking for modernists
Good Food Blog

Challah for beginners, baking for modernists Nathan Myhrvold’s ‘Modernist Bread’ showcases baking as a work of art. Try out his recipe for fluffy, picturesque challah bread. Read More

Oct 27, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed