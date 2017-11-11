Photo of Ginger Jump Up cookies from Zingerman’s Bakehouse by Antonis Achilleos.
Gail Simmons, sexual harassment in the kitchen, and Zingerman's Bakehouse
Gail Simmons shares stories of travels and home cooking, Brett Anderson investigates harassment at the Besh Restaurant Group, and Jonathan Gold revisits Osawa in Pasadena. Emily Thelin’s new book ‘Unforgettable’ explores Paula Wolfert’s life and legacy. It’s all coming up radishes at the market, and Zingerman’s Bakehouse has a lot to celebrate.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Gail Simmons’ culinary career didn’t begin on Top Chef or as the assistant for Vogue magazine food critic Jeffrey Steingarten. In fact, her mother was a freelance food writer and part-time cooking teacher. Gail looks back at on her career, travel, and mentors in her first cookbook, “Bringing It Home.”
Gail Simmons
New Orleans Times-Picayune dining critic and feature writer Brett Anderson joins Evan to talk about his months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the Besh Restaurant Group. The revelations are forcing the restaurant industry to look afresh at its longstanding history of sexism and abuse.
Sushi spread at Osawa in Pasadena. (Photo by Flickr user JoVe DX)
Jonathan Gold returns to Osawa in Pasadena where he’s both surprised and delighted to find first-rate izakaya fare, a stunning improvement over previous visits.
Paula Wolfert never had a restaurant or television show, but her eight seminal cookbooks, published over nearly four decades, influenced much of what we eat today. Her diagnosis of dementia in 2013 prompted Emily Thelin to document Paula’s life and legacy in a new biography, “Unforgettable.”
Emily Kaiser Thelin
Photo of market-fresh Shunkyo radishes by Joseph Stone
Laura Avery gives us the 411 on those exceptionally versatile Shunkyo radishes at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market.
When Zingerman’s Delicatessen opened in Ann Arbor, there were eight employees and six bread recipes. Thirty-five years later, the business includes a retail shop, a baking school, 150 people working around the clock, and a new cookbook. Amy Emberling and Ari Weinzweig discuss the secret to their success.
Amy Emberling
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
