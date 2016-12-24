ON AIR
Good Food's Best of 2016

This week, we revisit our favorite segments of 2016. Journalist Martha Mendoza discusses slavery and sustainability in the shrimp supply chain. Then cultural documentarian Candacy Taylor makes the case for preserving Green Book sites, and writer Bee Wilson delves into the early eating habits of children. Plus, Jonathan Gold takes us to Shibumi, a new Japanese kappo-style restaurant in Downtown LA

Dec 24, 2016

FROM THIS EPISODE

'Seafood from Slaves' 18 MIN, 4 SEC

Shrimp is the most popular seafood eaten in the US. Americans consume 1.3 billion pounds of it each year, which amounts to roughly four pounds per person. But very little shrimp eaten here comes from local waters: Thailand dominates the market, and half of the country's shrimp exports end up on American tables.

Two years ago, a team of Associated Press reporters discovered forced labor and human trafficking in the supply chain. The AP has been publishing the findings since then in a remarkable multimedia series called Seafood from Slaves. The project was awarded a Pulitzer Prize earlier this year.

Martha Mendoza, a national writer for the AP, takes us back to the moment when she and her colleagues decided to focus their collective investigative reporting lens on the Thai shrimp industry.

Music: "Cañamo Medico" by EarthRise Sound System and "Green Arrow" by Yo La Tengo

Preserving 'Green Book' sites 16 MIN, 41 SEC

The Negro Motorist Green Book was considered the "Bible of Black Travel," a guide that clued African-Americans into safe roadside stops during Jim Crow. The Green Book listed more than 220 sites in Los Angeles alone, from restaurants and hotels to taverns and chicken shacks. Cultural documentarian Candacy Taylor is on a mission to document them all, from coast to coast. She took our supervising producer, Abbie Fentress Swanson, to one of the sites still standing in South LA and discusses the importance of preserving these sites.

Music: "I Can't Give You Anything but Love" by Billie Holiday and "Mean to Me" by Billie Holiday

'First Bite' 16 MIN, 44 SEC

What informs the eating habits of children? Why do some kids crave apples or carrots while others reach for sweets or cheese and crackers? We called up food writer and historian Bee Wilson for some insight. She is the author of First Bite: How We Learn to Eat.

Music: "The French Chef Theme" by John Morris and "On Shoulders" (instrumental) by Chef'Special

First Bite

Bee Wilson

Jonathan Gold dines at Shibumi in Downtown LA 4 MIN, 7 SEC

A few weeks ago, Jonathan Gold ranked Shibumi Number Two in his LA Times list of 101 Best Restaurants of 2016. Chef David Schlosser features a seasonal Japanese menu that sits somewhere between traditional kaiseki and the more casual izakaya fare at his newly opened kappo — or counter-style — restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles. Find out why our favorite food critic believes it's one of the best new restaurants to open this year.


Photo by Camellia Tse/KCRW

Shibumi: 815 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014 / 213-265-7923

Music: La Vie en Rose by Grace Jones

