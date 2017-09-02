ON AIR
Good Food's greatest hits!

We dig through the archives to bring you a smorgasbord of stories, unique cocktails, Mormon food specialties and really good fried chicken. Plus: figs at the market!

Sep 02, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Howlin’ Rays chicken (Photo by Stan Lee)

All hail the toothpick 5 MIN

Duke University professor Henry Petroski pays homage to the toothpick, one of the oldest, yet simplest tools, in his book, “The Toothpick: Technology and Culture.” This story first ran in 2008

Inside the Mormon pantry 5 MIN

Kate Holbrook is a historian at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who has done extensive research into Mormon food traditions. In their kitchens, Mormons are encouraged to have large pantries full of at least three months of food. Popular Mormon dishes include jello salads and funeral potatoes (recipe here). This story first ran in 2011.

The Market Report: Figs 5 MIN

Noelle Carter talks to Laura Avery about what she’s doing with figs in the LA Times test kitchen and Steve Murray Jr., of Murray Family Farms in Bakersfield, talks about how to grow them. (Photo by Joseph Stone)

The Great Molasses Flood of 1919 5 MIN

On January 15, 1919, 2.3 million gallons of molasses flooded Boston's North End. Twenty one people died and hundreds more were injured. Firefighters used seawater to clean up the sticky mess. Steve Puleo, who wrote “Dark Tide: The Great Boston Molasses Flood of 1919,” gives us the scoop. This story first ran in 2010. (Photo courtesy of The Boston Post/Wikimedia)

Dark Tide

Stephen Puleo

'The Language of Food' 5 MIN

Stanford professor Dan Jurafsky gives Evan highlights from his book, “The Language of Food: A Linguist Reads the Menu.” This conversation first aired in 2014.

The Language of Food

Dan Jurafsky

Jonathan Gold's fried chicken recommendations 5 MIN

Since it is Labor Day weekend, we’re going to give you ideas for how to find (and eat) great fried chicken. Jonathan Gold says if it's Memphis-style hot birds you're craving, hit up Gus's in Mid-City. For Nashville-style hot birds, go to Howlin’ Rays.

 
It’s up to you how spicy you want your chicken sandwich at Howlin’ Rays.
The fried chicken comes on a soft bun with slaw, some great briny pickles and Mississippi
comeback sauce. (Photo by Stan Lee)

There's a toe in my cocktail 5 MIN

In 2008, Evan interviewed Dick van Nostrand about the sourtoe cocktail being served at Downtown Hotel in Dawson City, Yukon. The drink’s main feature is a real, preserved human toe.

Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Joseph Stone

