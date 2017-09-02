Good Food's greatest hits!

Since it is Labor Day weekend, we’re going to give you ideas for how to find (and eat) great fried chicken. Jonathan Gold says if it's Memphis-style hot birds you're craving, hit up Gus's in Mid-City. For Nashville-style hot birds, go to Howlin’ Rays.



It’s up to you how spicy you want your chicken sandwich at Howlin’ Rays.

The fried chicken comes on a soft bun with slaw, some great briny pickles and Mississippi

comeback sauce. (Photo by Stan Lee)