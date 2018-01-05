ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

Italy comes to LA, cauliflower, and Kachka

Find out more about the woman behind Eataly in Century City. Jen Agg isn’t pulling punches about harassment in the restaurant industry in ‘I Hear She’s a Real Bitch.’ Jonathan Gold confesses to loving the imported pasta at Uovo. Cauliflower at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market is a hit in Silver Lake. Got a layover in PDX? Try the Russian flavors of chef Bonnie Frumkin Morales.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 06, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of handmade fresh pasta being made it Uovo’s kitchen in Bologna, Italy.
Courtesy of Uovo.

Eataly LA 12 MIN, 17 SEC

Eat, Shop, and Learn: It’s the philosophy behind Eataly, the Italian food megaplex that opened in Century City in November. Lidia Bastianich, one of the partners who helped bring Eataly to the US, stopped by to share about the superstore’s journey to Southern California. (Note: Since this interview was conducted, partner Mario Batali's' products and books have been removed from Eataly stores.)

'I Hear She's a Real Bitch' 14 MIN, 31 SEC

Toronto restaurateur and author Jen Agg has been very vocal about gender inequality and sexual harassment in her industry. She recently published a memoir titled "I Hear She’s a Real Bitch."

I Hear She's a Real Bitch

Jen Agg

Jonathan Gold dines on imported, yet fresh noodles at Uovo 5 MIN, 57 SEC


Photo of Tonnarelli all’Amatriciana. Courtesy of Uovo.

It nearly pains him to say it, but Jonathan Gold says Uovo, the fast-casual pasta concept in Santa Monica, might serve the best spaghetti all’amatriciana in the city.

Market Report: Perks of being a cauliflower 7 MIN, 30 SEC


Photo of market-fresh cauliflower taken by Joseph Stone.

Laura Avery talks about the cauliflower with chef-owners Heather Sperling and Emily Fiffer of Botanica in Silver Lake and John Her of Her Family Farms in Fresno.

The Russian flavors of Kachka 15 MIN, 11 SEC

Immigrant recipes contain the narratives of specific times and places throughout history. Bonnie Frumkin Morales’ first cookbook, "Kachka: A Return to Russian Cooking" tells the story of her Jewish-Belarusian upbringing in the Soviet Union through the evocative recipes she cooks at her Portland restaurant Kachka.

Kachka

Bonnie Frumkin Morales

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Portlandia meets the Motherland: Kachka’s braised chanterelles and potatoes
Good Food Blog

Portlandia meets the Motherland: Kachka’s braised chanterelles and potatoes Portland Monthly once called chef Bonnie Frumkin Morales’ food, “like a feisty Russian Babushka’s cooking—with Pussy Riot crashing the dinner table. Read More

Jan 05, 2018

Is charcoal coffee worth the hype?
Good Food Blog

Is charcoal coffee worth the hype? Cafe owners say customers are willing to pay extra for charcoal in their coffee for its detoxifying effects and because the drinks look fabulous. Read More

Dec 21, 2017

How is our chocolate addiction killing the environment?
Good Food Blog

How is our chocolate addiction killing the environment? Journalist Simran Sethi sits down with the 38-year-old lawyer who inspired the world’s chocolate companies to tackle forest loss. Read More

Dec 18, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed