Photo of handmade fresh pasta being made it Uovo’s kitchen in Bologna, Italy.
Courtesy of Uovo.
Italy comes to LA, cauliflower, and Kachka
Find out more about the woman behind Eataly in Century City. Jen Agg isn’t pulling punches about harassment in the restaurant industry in ‘I Hear She’s a Real Bitch.’ Jonathan Gold confesses to loving the imported pasta at Uovo. Cauliflower at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market is a hit in Silver Lake. Got a layover in PDX? Try the Russian flavors of chef Bonnie Frumkin Morales.
Eat, Shop, and Learn: It’s the philosophy behind Eataly, the Italian food megaplex that opened in Century City in November. Lidia Bastianich, one of the partners who helped bring Eataly to the US, stopped by to share about the superstore’s journey to Southern California. (Note: Since this interview was conducted, partner Mario Batali's' products and books have been removed from Eataly stores.)
Toronto restaurateur and author Jen Agg has been very vocal about gender inequality and sexual harassment in her industry. She recently published a memoir titled "I Hear She’s a Real Bitch."
Jen Agg
Photo of Tonnarelli all’Amatriciana. Courtesy of Uovo.
It nearly pains him to say it, but Jonathan Gold says Uovo, the fast-casual pasta concept in Santa Monica, might serve the best spaghetti all’amatriciana in the city.
Photo of market-fresh cauliflower taken by Joseph Stone.
Laura Avery talks about the cauliflower with chef-owners Heather Sperling and Emily Fiffer of Botanica in Silver Lake and John Her of Her Family Farms in Fresno.
Immigrant recipes contain the narratives of specific times and places throughout history. Bonnie Frumkin Morales’ first cookbook, "Kachka: A Return to Russian Cooking" tells the story of her Jewish-Belarusian upbringing in the Soviet Union through the evocative recipes she cooks at her Portland restaurant Kachka.
Bonnie Frumkin Morales
Evan Kleiman
