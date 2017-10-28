ON AIR


Jonathan Gold's 101, modernist baking, and smoking salmon

Jonathan Gold releases his much anticipated 101 Best Restaurants list and shares some memories of the late Chef Tui of Jitlada. Adam Federman researches food writer Patience Gray, and artist Kim Abeles discusses her work that marries smog with the plate. 10 years of Santa Monica Farmer’s Market cookbook, plus quince from Dinuba. Also, Micah Wexler of Wexler’s Deli takes us on a smoke break.

Oct 28, 2017

Photo of challah from Modernist Bread by Nathan Myhrvold. Photo by The Cooking Lab, LLC

Jonathan Gold shares his new 101 list and memories of Jitlada's Chef Tui. 5 MIN

Restaurateurs, chefs and eaters await Jonathan Gold’s annual 101 Best Restaurants list with bated breath and hungry stomachs. Well, it’s in! It’s full of exciting newcomers and just a dash of controversy regarding his top pick. Also, Gold shares some memories of the late Tui Sungkamee, the beloved chef of Jitlada in LA’s Thai Town.

The Life of Patience Gray 5 MIN

It’s very likely you’ve never heard of Patience Gray, the food writer who wrote the 1986 book “Honey from a Weed.” But if you were a cook during that period who spent time in the Mediterranean, her influence was inescapable. “Fasting and Feasting” is Adam Federman’s new biography of Gray’s life and work.

Fasting and Feasting

Adam Federman

'Smog collectors' 5 MIN

It can be a beautiful thing when art, food, and politics collide. Kim Abeles has lived in Los Angeles for the last thirty years and her recent collections marry the food we eat with the air we breathe. Abeles joins us to talk about how smog found its way to the dinner plate.

'Modernist Bread' 5 MIN

With Francisco Migoya, Nathan Myhrvold wrote “Modernist Bread: The Art and Science.” The 2642-page opus hits shelves November 7th, 2017 and explores the history, science and practice of — you guessed it — making bread.

Modernist Bread

Nathan Myhrvold

The Market Report: Cookbook birthday and quince 5 MIN

Laura Avery talks to author Amelia Saltsman about the 10th anniversary of the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market Cookbook and quince. She also talks quince with Becky Terry of Terry Ranch in Dinuba. Producer Joseph Stone


Photo of quince by Joseph Stone

The Santa Monica Farmers' Market Cookbook

Amelia Saltsman

Smoking fish in house at Wexler's 5 MIN


Photo of the Smoked Fish Platter from Wexler’s Deli in Los Angeles, photo by T.Tseng

Most of the smoked salmon we eat in the US probably comes from one company: Acme. But Wexler’s Deli smokes their fish in-house. Co-owner Micah Wexler explains how his business smokes, kippers and barbecues salmon, sturgeon, whitefish and cod.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

