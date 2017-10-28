Photo of challah from Modernist Bread by Nathan Myhrvold. Photo by The Cooking Lab, LLC
Jonathan Gold's 101, modernist baking, and smoking salmon
Jonathan Gold releases his much anticipated 101 Best Restaurants list and shares some memories of the late Chef Tui of Jitlada. Adam Federman researches food writer Patience Gray, and artist Kim Abeles discusses her work that marries smog with the plate. 10 years of Santa Monica Farmer’s Market cookbook, plus quince from Dinuba. Also, Micah Wexler of Wexler’s Deli takes us on a smoke break.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Restaurateurs, chefs and eaters await Jonathan Gold’s annual 101 Best Restaurants list with bated breath and hungry stomachs. Well, it’s in! It’s full of exciting newcomers and just a dash of controversy regarding his top pick. Also, Gold shares some memories of the late Tui Sungkamee, the beloved chef of Jitlada in LA’s Thai Town.
It’s very likely you’ve never heard of Patience Gray, the food writer who wrote the 1986 book “Honey from a Weed.” But if you were a cook during that period who spent time in the Mediterranean, her influence was inescapable. “Fasting and Feasting” is Adam Federman’s new biography of Gray’s life and work.
Adam Federman
It can be a beautiful thing when art, food, and politics collide. Kim Abeles has lived in Los Angeles for the last thirty years and her recent collections marry the food we eat with the air we breathe. Abeles joins us to talk about how smog found its way to the dinner plate.
With Francisco Migoya, Nathan Myhrvold wrote “Modernist Bread: The Art and Science.” The 2642-page opus hits shelves November 7th, 2017 and explores the history, science and practice of — you guessed it — making bread.
Nathan Myhrvold
Laura Avery talks to author Amelia Saltsman about the 10th anniversary of the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market Cookbook and quince. She also talks quince with Becky Terry of Terry Ranch in Dinuba. Producer Joseph Stone
Photo of quince by Joseph Stone
The Santa Monica Farmers' Market Cookbook
Amelia Saltsman
Photo of the Smoked Fish Platter from Wexler’s Deli in Los Angeles, photo by T.Tseng
Most of the smoked salmon we eat in the US probably comes from one company: Acme. But Wexler’s Deli smokes their fish in-house. Co-owner Micah Wexler explains how his business smokes, kippers and barbecues salmon, sturgeon, whitefish and cod.
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
More From Good Food
From Trump to farm to slaughterhouse to restaurant So many hands go into bringing our food to the table, from farm and slaughterhouse to market and restaurant. We hear about how President Trump's immigration policies will affect business at Taco María, Maddox Dairy and La Niña del Mezcal, and examine the travel ban's impact on the way even your sausage gets made. Plus, meet the people behind the local produce, fungi and seafood at the Hollywood Farmers' Market.
Vinegar, 'Tasting Georgia,' and dinner and a movie, Bollywood-style Sri Rao pairs classic Indian dishes with Bollywood films, and Carla Capalbo fills us in on the ancient wine and food traditions of Georgia in the Caucasus region. Harry Rosenblum shares tips on how to make vinegar at home, then Michael Harlan Turkell takes us on a global acid trip. Plus: Jonathan Gold’s New Zealand food crawl and honeynut squash at the market.
Ottolenghi and Goh stay 'Sweet,' passion fruit, DJ Wolfgang Puck Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh get ‘Sweet’ in a new cookbook, Jonathan Gold tries Thunderbolt frog in the SGV and Linda Civitello sheds light on the revolutionary power of baking powder. Plus: Laura Avery shops for passion fruit at the market and Wolfgang Puck stops by the basement to share his favorite tunes.
Besha's goodbye, foraging tips and a new Night + Market cookbook Besha Rodell files her last restaurant review for LA Weekly and Mia Wasilevich explains how to turn wild plants into great food. Jonathan Gold samples the Peruvian fare at Rosaliné and Gustavo Arellano talks up Burritos La Palma in the OC. Plus: A recipe from Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market cookbook, Korean-Mexican food in Seoul and apples at the market.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Dinner and a movie, Bollywood-style According to “Bollywood Kitchen” author Sri Rao, those who favor the flavor explosions found in traditional Indian cuisine will also be fans of over-the-top Bollywood cinema. Try his recipe for chicken korma and enjoy, while “Bajirao Mastani” plays on the screen. Read More
Pavlovas and tin cakes and tarts, oh my! Although he’s known for savory salads in America, Yotam Ottolenghi offers up dessert recipes written with Helen Goh in his latest cookbook, “Sweet.” Read More