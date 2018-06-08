Mark Bittman on grilling, the business of beef, and historic Filipinotown



Katie Flannery is defying the odds as the new head of her family business,

Flannery Beef. Photo courtesy of Flannery Beef.

According to a 2012 study by the National Women's Law Center, only 24 percent of American butchers and meat cutters are women. Katie Flannery belongs to that relatively small number. At 28 years old, she’s carrying on her family tradition as a third-generation butcher for Flannery Beef, which was founded by her dad, Bryan Flannery. The butcher, based in Northern California, sources premium beef for some of LA’s top restaurants -- like Officine Brera, Majordomo, and Shibumi.