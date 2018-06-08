For years Mark Bittman was a fixture at the NY Times, sharing no-nonsense, straightforward recipes in his column called The Minimalist. Then he turned his attention to the other sides of food—including politics, ecology, and nutrition. Mark joins Evan to talk about his widely read Grub Street article about eating right, and he shares some grilling tips to help us prepare for cookout season.
Mark Bittman on grilling, the business of beef, and historic Filipinotown
It’s summer cookout season, and Mark Bittman has some essential grilling tips. Third-generation butcher Katie Flannery talks life in the beef business. English chef James Whetlor wants us to consider eating more goat. As Filipinotown gentrifies, the owners of a new bar are trying to reach out to their neighbors. Jonathan Gold talks food-centric cinema. And a peculiar vegetable is popping up at the farmers market.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Katie Flannery is defying the odds as the new head of her family business,
Flannery Beef. Photo courtesy of Flannery Beef.
According to a 2012 study by the National Women's Law Center, only 24 percent of American butchers and meat cutters are women. Katie Flannery belongs to that relatively small number. At 28 years old, she’s carrying on her family tradition as a third-generation butcher for Flannery Beef, which was founded by her dad, Bryan Flannery. The butcher, based in Northern California, sources premium beef for some of LA’s top restaurants -- like Officine Brera, Majordomo, and Shibumi.
In 2012 James Whetlor founded Cabrito, a company that supplies fine restaurants
and retailers with ethically sourced goat meat. Photo courtesy of Cabrito.
Beyond being cute, milk-producing farm animals, goats are a sustainable, low-calorie, and ethical alternative to other red meat. James Whetlor began his culinary career as a chef in London but has since turned to farming goats. His new book “Goat: Cooking and Eating,” examines the farming culture around this animal and the best recipes to showcase the meat.
James Whetlor
Filipino food has been making waves in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, some fear that new developments and gentrification are threatening the character of our city’s Historic Filipinotown. A new neighborhood gin bar is trying to do things differently. It’s owned by three women with deep roots in LA’s Filipino community. Reporter Paola Mardo brings us their story.
This week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market, Laura Avery is asking questions about an unfamiliar vegetable to many Westerners. Celtuce—a Chinese varietal of lettuce with a funky shape—is in the basket of Nomad Los Angeles executive chef Chris Flint. Avery finds out more about growing this nutty, stalky lettuce from Romeo Coleman of Coleman Family Farms.
Saoirse Ronan stars as an intricate pastry baker in Wes Anderson’s
“Grand Budapest Hotel.” Photo courtesy of Fox Searchlight.
Food, like movies, is a deeply sensory experience. When the two are combined, there can often be a new level of intrigue for many food-obsessed viewers. Recently, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold wrote about his 10 favorite food films. This week, he’s sharing his top three.
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
