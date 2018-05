Rolando Beramendi has the enviable job of traveling Italy in search of the best ingredients. His business, Manicaretti, is an importer and wholesaler of fine Italian foods to retailers and restaurants. His new book is “Autentico: Cooking Italian, the Authentic Way.”



Tomato halves with capers and garlic from

Autentico by Rolando Beramendi. Photo by Laurie Frankel.