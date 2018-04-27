Image of preserved meat clay pot rice at Nature Pagoda by Stan Lee.
Melissa Clark, clay pot rice, and the LA Food Bowl
New York Times columnist Melissa Clark explains the pressure cooker craze. Culinary scientist Ali Bouzari says cooking boils down to eight essential ingredients. Looking for crispy rice in the San Gabriel Valley? Jonathan Gold has just the place. Gustavo Arellano remembers Latino supermarket maven Doña Teresa Reynoso. Also, a preview of the LA Times Food Bowl.
FROM THIS EPISODE
As a New York Times food columnist and author of nearly 40 books, Melissa Clark reaches a vast audience with her expertly written recipes. She talks about everything from pie crusts to pressure cookers to the state of dining in California.
San Francisco biochemist Ali Bouzari is trying to revolutionize cooking by helping others understand the scientific principles behind the craft. In his new book, “Ingredient,” Bouzari contends that knowing your way around eight essential ingredients can unlock creativity in the kitchen.
Image from Ali Bouzari’s ‘Ingredient,” courtesy of Harper Collins.
Ali Bouzari
Jonathan Gold considers the wonders of scorched, crunchy rice and why connoisseurs of Hong Kong-style clay pot rice flock to Nature Pagoda in San Gabriel.
Preserved meat clay pot rice at Nature Pagoda. Photo by Stan Lee.
The Northgate Gonzalez grocery chain is one of the largest Latino grocery chains in the United States. The first store was founded in Anaheim in 1980 by Doña Teresa Reynoso, who recently died at the age of 90. Gustavo Arellano of L.A. Taco shares his memories of Doña Teresa, as she was affectionately known by family and customers alike.
Laura Avery visits the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market to talk about a stealthily delicious vegetable with Dave Woodall, chef and owner of Red Herring in Eagle Rock, and Alex Weiser of Weiser Family Farms in Tehachapi.
Market fresh purple ninja radishes at the
Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. Photo by Joseph Stone.
The LA Times Food Bowl is coming back for its second year from April 30 through May 31st. The month-long extravaganza brings together LA’s top restaurants, bars, food vendors, and chefs for a series of fantastic events, not to mention a special cause. LA Times Deputy Food Editor Jenn Harris shares some highlights.
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
More From Good Food
Booze & Vinyl, Zagat's new owner, and Trap Kitchen This week we talk to a few players taking over our Instagram feeds, including the chefs behind Compton’s Trap Kitchen and Chris Stang, CEO of The Infatuation. André and Tenaya Darlington talk mixing drinks and tunes. Pastry chef Clémence Gossett offers tips on baking with kids, and artichokes are what’s hot at the farmer’s market. Plus: Jonathan Gold delivers his long-awaited verdict on David Chang’s Majordomo.
The rise of the chef, BraveTart, and bento boxes Journalist Andrew Friedman lifts the veil on how kitchen culture has changed since the 1970s. Just in time for KCRW’s Pie Contest, Stella Parks dishes on her bestselling cookbook, BraveTart. Dan Barber’s latest venture focuses on breeding sustainable seeds. Acadian foodways get a long-awaited spotlight. Thinking about getting takeout? Hayato is creating bento boxes that double as works of art.
Forging knives, lab-grown 'meat,' and iconic food writing It’s time to pay tribute to the makers who expand our understanding of food. Whether it’s forging cutlery like Adam Perry Lang, or inventing new forms of “meat,” it’s the restless creatives who keep food culture in constant motion. We also hear about Harper Magazine’s greatest food writing from the past 150 years, as well as an iconic Southern cookbook author. Plus: a look at Mimouna’s food traditions.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Who’s judging your pie at Good Food’s 2018 Pie Contest? With over 400 registered bakers, the Good Food Pie Contest needed a distinguished panel of judges to keep the competition churning. Find out who’ll be devouring your baked creation. Read More
Is your appetite Coachella-ready? We scoured the list of Coachella’s food vendors to highlight ten delicious noshes for while you’re partying in the desert. Learn more about the best bites of this year’s festival! Read More