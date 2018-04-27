ON AIR
Melissa Clark, clay pot rice, and the LA Food Bowl

New York Times columnist Melissa Clark explains the pressure cooker craze. Culinary scientist Ali Bouzari says cooking boils down to eight essential ingredients. Looking for crispy rice in the San Gabriel Valley? Jonathan Gold has just the place. Gustavo Arellano remembers Latino supermarket maven Doña Teresa Reynoso. Also, a preview of the LA Times Food Bowl.

Apr 28, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Image of preserved meat clay pot rice at Nature Pagoda by Stan Lee.

Pressure cookers & pie 5 MIN

As a New York Times food columnist and author of nearly 40 books, Melissa Clark reaches a vast audience with her expertly written recipes. She talks about everything from pie crusts to pressure cookers to the state of dining in California.

'Ingredient" 5 MIN

San Francisco biochemist Ali Bouzari is trying to revolutionize cooking by helping others understand the scientific principles behind the craft. In his new book, “Ingredient,” Bouzari contends that knowing your way around eight essential ingredients can unlock creativity in the kitchen.


Image from Ali Bouzari’s ‘Ingredient,” courtesy of Harper Collins.

Ingredient

Ali Bouzari

Jonathan Gold dines at Nature Pagoda in San Gabriel 5 MIN

Jonathan Gold considers the wonders of scorched, crunchy rice and why connoisseurs of Hong Kong-style clay pot rice flock to Nature Pagoda in San Gabriel.


Preserved meat clay pot rice at Nature Pagoda. Photo by Stan Lee.

Remembering Doña Teresa Reynoso 5 MIN

The Northgate Gonzalez grocery chain is one of the largest Latino grocery chains in the United States. The first store was founded in Anaheim in 1980 by Doña Teresa Reynoso, who recently died at the age of 90. Gustavo Arellano of L.A. Taco shares his memories of Doña Teresa, as she was affectionately known by family and customers alike.

Market Report: Purple ninja radish 5 MIN

Laura Avery visits the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market to talk about a stealthily delicious vegetable with Dave Woodall, chef and owner of Red Herring in Eagle Rock, and Alex Weiser of Weiser Family Farms in Tehachapi.


Market fresh purple ninja radishes at the
Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. Photo by Joseph Stone.

LA Times Food Bowl 5 MIN

The LA Times Food Bowl is coming back for its second year from April 30 through May 31st. The month-long extravaganza brings together LA’s top restaurants, bars, food vendors, and chefs for a series of fantastic events, not to mention a special cause. LA Times Deputy Food Editor Jenn Harris shares some highlights.

