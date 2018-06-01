ON AIR
Nigella Lawson, peaches, and reimagining Jewish food at Freedman's

Fine dining is nice, but sometimes the best bites are those that remind us of home. Nigella Lawson wants to celebrate home cooks in her latest book. Jonah and Amanda Freedman are recreating the bagels of their childhood at their modern Jewish deli, Freedman’s. Beyond the bagels, Jonathan Gold says the rest of the menu at Freedman’s is delicious and nostalgic in ways difficult to explain. Also, peaches at the market.

Jun 02, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Celebrating home cooking 5 MIN


Home cook extraordinaire Nigella Lawson encourages her readers to
get comfortable in the kitchen in her latest cookbook. Photo by David Ellis.

Despite a long career in the food industry, Nigella Lawson prefers the moniker “home cook” to anything else. She’s authored countless books about channeling her inner “domestic goddess” and making fun, shareable plates. In her latest book, “At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking,” Lawson focuses on creating beautiful tablescapes and bringing people together through exceptional homemade meals.

At My Table

Nigella Lawson

Race and restaurant prices 5 MIN

In March, Nigerian-born chef and activist Tunde Wey performed a daring sociological experiment in New Orleans. At his lunch counter Saartj, he asked white customers if they would be willing to pay more than twice as much as people as color in order to stimulate a critical dialogue around issues of race and privilege.

Josef Centeno's secret clothing line 5 MIN

With successful restaurants such as Baco Mercat, Bar Ama, PYT, and Orsa & Winston, chef Josef Centeno reigns supreme over a stretch of downtown Los Angeles. He’s known for his queso and coca flatbreads—and perhaps soon, his handmade, vintage dyed sweatshirts. Josef has a new line of clothing called Prospect Pine.

Market report: peaches 5 MIN


Fresh Peaches cut in the bowl. Photo by Public Domain.

Laura Avery checks with Sal Marino, executive chef at Marino Ristorante in Hollywood about using peaches in his traditional Italian fare. Also, farmer Bob Wiebe of Juicy Fruit Farms in Reedley, California, talks about growing peaches in California’s unique climate.

Jonathan Gold finds new-Jewish style at Freedman's 5 MIN


Whitefish cigars from Freedman’s in Silver Lake. Photo by DYLAN + JENI.

LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold says the new Silver Lake delicatessen, Freedman's, could have been your late uncle’s favorite restaurante because of its timeless interior and exquisitely executed neo-Jewish fare. Noma alum Liz Johnson heads up the kitchen, and her culinary finesse was on display in each of the dishes Gold tried. With its smoked fish, freshly baked small-batch bagels, and a house-smoked pastrami rivaling that of LA’s beloved Langer’s, Freedman’s left Gold in awe.

'Toronto-style' bagels 5 MIN

Bagel connoisseurs are well versed in the nuances of New York or Montreal style bagels. But don’t feel uninformed when reading that Freedman’s in Silver Lake is boasting something called “Toronto style” bagels. Owners Jonah and Amanda Freedman recreated this lighter, fluffier style when they decided to pay homage to the bagels from Gryfe’s in Toronto, a cafe they frequented while growing up in Canada.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Good Food Blog
Try Nigella Lawson’s easily elegant chicken and pea traybake
Good Food Blog

Try Nigella Lawson’s easily elegant chicken and pea traybake Just because a meal is low maintenance doesn’t mean it has to compromise on taste. Ask celebrity food personality Nigella Lawson! She says this traybake recipe is a favorite from her book “At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking,” because of its simplicity yet maximal flavor. Read More

Jun 01, 2018

Ramadan recipes: Saudi roasted lamb shoulder on a bed of fragrant rice
Good Food Blog

Ramadan recipes: Saudi roasted lamb shoulder on a bed of fragrant rice Ramadan is underway around the world. The month-long observance began on May 17 and will last until June 15. After sunset, many observant Muslims will break their fasts with customary meals. Anissa Helou shares a recipe from her latest cookbook “Feast: Food of the Islamic World,” to enjoy after dusk. Read More

May 25, 2018

Well-traveled recipes: Mom’s mole
Good Food Blog

Well-traveled recipes: Mom’s mole Since Luis Chavez immigrated to the U.S., he hasn’t been able to return to Mexico to visit his family. But he uses his mother’s mole recipe to feel close to his heritage and share the flavors of his home with new friends. Read More

May 18, 2018

