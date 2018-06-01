Nigella Lawson, peaches, and reimagining Jewish food at Freedman's



Home cook extraordinaire Nigella Lawson encourages her readers to

get comfortable in the kitchen in her latest cookbook. Photo by David Ellis.

Despite a long career in the food industry, Nigella Lawson prefers the moniker “home cook” to anything else. She’s authored countless books about channeling her inner “domestic goddess” and making fun, shareable plates. In her latest book, “At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking,” Lawson focuses on creating beautiful tablescapes and bringing people together through exceptional homemade meals.