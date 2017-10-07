ON AIR
Ottolenghi and Goh stay 'Sweet,' passion fruit, DJ Wolfgang Puck

Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh get ‘Sweet’ in a new cookbook, Jonathan Gold tries Thunderbolt frog in the SGV and Linda Civitello sheds light on the revolutionary power of baking powder. Plus: Laura Avery shops for passion fruit at the market and Wolfgang Puck stops by the basement to share his favorite tunes.

Oct 07, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of cinnamon pavlova with figs and praline cream courtesy by Peden + Munk © 2017

'Sweet: Desserts from London's Ottolenghi' 21 MIN, 16 SEC

British-Israeli chef Yotam Ottolenghi just published a new cookbook with his collaborator on all things sweet, Helen Goh. The book is titled, “Sweet: Desserts from London’s Ottolenghi.” Find a recipe for their cinnamon pavlova with figs and praline cream on the Good Food blog.

Sweet

Yotam Ottolenghi

Jonathan Gold dines at Nothingness 3 MIN, 30 SEC

Jonathan Gold heads to Nothingness restaurant in San Gabriel to eat spicy Sichuan and Chongqing-style food. Listen and read his LA Times review to find out why the la zi ji, or chicken with hot pepper, is splendid, but why he chose to give the Brainstorming, or BBQ pig brains, a pass.


Chicken with hot pepper, the chef’s special fish in chili oil
and pickled peanuts at Nothingness. (Photo by Rosalie Atkinson/KCRW)

Nothingness: 288 South San Gabriel Boulevard, Suite 103/104, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | (626) 782-7660


'Baking Powder Wars' 13 MIN, 42 SEC

In her latest book, “Baking Powder Wars: The Cutthroat Food Fight That Revolutionized Cooking,” Linda Civitello walks us through how a seemingly innocuous white powder changed life in the kitchen.

Baking Powder Wars

Linda Civitello

The Market Report: Passion fruit 5 MIN, 58 SEC


Photo of passion fruit by Stijn Nieuwendijk

Laura Avery talks to Marcel Vigneron, the chef and owner of Wolf in West Hollywood and farmer Nick Brown, of Rincon Del Mar Ranch, near Carpinteria, about passion fruit at the market.

Wolfgang Puck hops on the turntables 12 MIN, 5 SEC


Photo of Wolfgang Puck by Rachel Reynolds/KCRW

Wolfgang Puck stops by the basement to share his favorite tunes — including Elton John! hear! hear! — with Eric J. Lawrence for the KCRW Guest DJ Project. In between tracks, the legendary chef and restaurateur takes us back to his early years in Austria, on a tour of his first cooking gigs and discusses opening his most experimental restaurant yet, The Rogue Experience.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Joseph Stone
Rosalie Atkinson

Upcoming

New Episodes

