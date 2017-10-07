Ottolenghi and Goh stay 'Sweet,' passion fruit, DJ Wolfgang Puck

Jonathan Gold heads to Nothingness restaurant in San Gabriel to eat spicy Sichuan and Chongqing-style food. Listen and read his LA Times review to find out why the la zi ji, or chicken with hot pepper, is splendid, but why he chose to give the Brainstorming, or BBQ pig brains, a pass.



Chicken with hot pepper, the chef’s special fish in chili oil

and pickled peanuts at Nothingness. (Photo by Rosalie Atkinson/KCRW)

Nothingness: 288 South San Gabriel Boulevard, Suite 103/104, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | (626) 782-7660