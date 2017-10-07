Photo of cinnamon pavlova with figs and praline cream courtesy by Peden + Munk © 2017
Ottolenghi and Goh stay 'Sweet,' passion fruit, DJ Wolfgang Puck
Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh get ‘Sweet’ in a new cookbook, Jonathan Gold tries Thunderbolt frog in the SGV and Linda Civitello sheds light on the revolutionary power of baking powder. Plus: Laura Avery shops for passion fruit at the market and Wolfgang Puck stops by the basement to share his favorite tunes.
British-Israeli chef Yotam Ottolenghi just published a new cookbook with his collaborator on all things sweet, Helen Goh. The book is titled, “Sweet: Desserts from London’s Ottolenghi.” Find a recipe for their cinnamon pavlova with figs and praline cream on the Good Food blog.
Yotam Ottolenghi
Jonathan Gold heads to Nothingness restaurant in San Gabriel to eat spicy Sichuan and Chongqing-style food. Listen and read his LA Times review to find out why the la zi ji, or chicken with hot pepper, is splendid, but why he chose to give the Brainstorming, or BBQ pig brains, a pass.
Chicken with hot pepper, the chef’s special fish in chili oil
and pickled peanuts at Nothingness. (Photo by Rosalie Atkinson/KCRW)
Nothingness: 288 South San Gabriel Boulevard, Suite 103/104, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | (626) 782-7660
In her latest book, “Baking Powder Wars: The Cutthroat Food Fight That Revolutionized Cooking,” Linda Civitello walks us through how a seemingly innocuous white powder changed life in the kitchen.
Linda Civitello
Photo of passion fruit by Stijn Nieuwendijk
Laura Avery talks to Marcel Vigneron, the chef and owner of Wolf in West Hollywood and farmer Nick Brown, of Rincon Del Mar Ranch, near Carpinteria, about passion fruit at the market.
Photo of Wolfgang Puck by Rachel Reynolds/KCRW
