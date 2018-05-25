Ramadan's culinary traditions, what's next for the Farm Bill, and avocados



Whether it’s spread on toast, thrown on a salad, or laden

with ceviche, avocados never go out of style. Photo via Pxbay.

Chef-owner Mark Peel of Prawn at The Grand Central Market and Old Town Pasadena joins Laura Avery at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market to talk about the beloved avocado. Farmer Marguerita Smith of Mud Creek Ranch in Santa Paula offers her thoughts on the surge in popularity for the California staple.