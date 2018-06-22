Remembering Anthony Bourdain



After scouring the Good Food archives, the team unearthed the very first interview

Bourdain did with Good Food in 2000. Photo by Rosalie Atkinson.

In 1999, Anthony Bourdain wrote an article for the New Yorker titled, “Don’t eat before reading this.” This essay would go on to become the chef’s first book, “Kitchen Confidential.” In this interview, originally aired July 1, 2000, Evan Kleiman dives into the ‘bad boy’ kitchen culture the book depicts and what Bourdain feels being a cook is really like.