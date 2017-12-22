ON AIR
Season's greetings from Good Food!

Season’s greetings from the Good Food team! We’ve compiled a few of our favorite segments to revisit this holiday season. Join us for a conversation on the year’s best cookbooks and what our favorite L.A. chefs recommend wrapping up for friends this year. Find out which teas are perfect for the holidays, and discover the man making Italian sweet bread a year-round adventure.

Dec 23, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Some seasonal treats. Photo taken by Adam Knight

Best cookbooks of 2017 16 MIN, 15 SEC


Photo by Rosalie Atkinson

Each year, we read through hundreds of cookbooks. Some of them have beautiful, vibrant photographs. Some of them tell stories about cultural borderlands and family traditions. Some are just pure food porn. This holiday season, Celia Sack from Omnivore Books on Food in San Francisco has compiled her list of favorites. We are checking it twice.

Good Food's 2017 Gift Guide 6 MIN, 41 SEC

Let’s hear it from the professionals! We spoke with a handful of L.A. chefs to find out which kitchen items they recommend gifting to your loved ones. Find out what Roy Choi, Zach Pollack, Johnny Zone, Nyesha Arrington, Diep Tran, and Taylor Parsons are wrapping up this holiday season.

Jacques Pepin learns some "Granddaughter's Lessons" 9 MIN, 27 SEC

When people are lucky enough to live a long life, they have the gift of perspective. Jacques Pepin is not only living in an arc of change, but he spearheaded much of the transformation. Chef Pepin’s role continues to evolve as he teaches all of us not only about food, but how to live a life. His new book with his granddaughter, Shorey, is called “A Grandfather’s Lessons.”

A Grandfather's Lessons

Jacques Pépin

Holiday teas 6 MIN, 6 SEC


Photo by Rosalie Atkinson

Thirteen years ago, Teri Gelber relocated to Portland and started her own tea company, called T Project. She offers a few ideas for holiday teas to enjoy this winter.

Market Report: Baby sprouting broccoli 7 MIN, 6 SEC


Photo of baby sprouting broccoli by Joseph Stone.

Need a reprieve from all the decadent dessert talk? Laura Avery is here to get something green on your plate. Baby sprouting broccoli is having a moment at the market, and she’ll talk with the local restaurateurs and farmers who love it.

A panettone master 56 MIN, 7 SEC


Photo of panettone courtesy of Roy Shvartzapel.

Chef Roy Shvartzapel is a classically trained pastry chef who has worked in some of the most prestigious kitchens around the world: elBulli, Bouchon Bakery, the list goes on. But he’s dedicated the better part of a decade to pursuing a year-round panettone kitchen.

