Staying afloat in L.A.'s restaurant biz

Vincent Williams began his career in the food industry 40 years ago, working his way up from prepping chickens on the graveyard shift for the Golden Bird company. In 2004, he began serving up his own perfected version of the fried bird at Honey’s Kettle. Williams shares the story of how Honey’s Kettle rose from being in the red at its original location in Compton to the thriving Culver City institution that it is today.