Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress
Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse
Joseph Stone
Supermensch, Pi Day, farming at Tule Lake Segregation Center
Shep Gordon discusses his move from managing musicians to star chefs, and Lisa Morehouse reports on the role compulsory farming played for Japanese-American internees at the Tule Lake Segregation Center. In honor of Pi Day, Dan Pashman debates Evan over the particulars of pie, and Yasmin Khan shares a saffron rice recipe for Nowruz, the Iranian New Year. Plus: Kohlrabi is in season now at the Santa Monica Farmers Market.
Shep Gordon spent the early part of his career as the tour manager for big, bad musical acts like Alice Cooper and Luther Vandross. Then, after meeting the French chef and restaurateur Roger Vergé at the Cannes Film Festival, he began to produce a different kind of show. In They Call Me Supermensch: A Backstage Pass to the Amazing Worlds of Film, Food and Rock 'N' Roll, Gordon tells how he became "Mr. Vergé's grasshopper" and the manager for Wolfgang Puck, Emeril Lagasse, Paul Prudhomme and Nobu Matsuhisa.
Music: "School's Out" by Alice Cooper and "I Can't Help Myself" (instrumental) by the Four Tops
Shep Gordon
We know all you math nerds and lovers of pie have March 14 marked on your calendar. It is 3.14 — that would be Pi Day. Since we never miss the chance to wax poetic about our favorite dessert, here's the lively conversation about the particulars of pie that Evan had with Dan Pashman, host of The Sporkful podcast, before KCRW's Good Food pie contest last year. If you want to hear more pie talk from this dynamic duo, download the next episode of The Sporkful. It goes live on Monday and you can download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Music: "Passin' Me By (Fly as Pie Remix)" (instrumental) by The Pharcyde
This week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market, Laura Avery talks to Nguyen Tran, chef-owner of Starry Kitchen and Button Mash, about using kohlrabi in their Singaporean chili crab gumbo. At Smith Farms in Costa Mesa, McKay Smith plants green and purple varieties of the spiky space-age-looking veggie alongside rows of sugar snap peas.
Music: "I Need a Dollar" (instrumental) by Aloe Blacc and "Action Bronson" (instrumental) by Shiraz, produced by Tommy Mas
President Trump's proposed Muslim registry and moves to restrict travel from Muslim-majority countries have sparked a ton of opposition. One particularly vocal group has been Japanese-Americans. On a visit to the Tule Lake Segregation Center near the California-Oregon border, contributor Lisa Morehouse reports on the major role that compulsory farming played in the day-to-day lives of interned Japanese-Americans. Listeners in LA might also want to visit a new exhibition at the Japanese American National Museum, Instructions to All Persons: Reflections on Executive Order 9066.
Music: Unnamed original composition by Takenobu
All traditional spring holidays celebrate the awakening of earth from a winter sleep. In Iran, the spring equinox brings Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Celebrations kick off later this month so we called writer and cook Yasmin Khan to find out what she'll be serving for the holiday. Her new book, The Saffron Tales, celebrates the land and flavors of Iran. Find a recipe for sabzi polo baa mahi (mixed herb rice with baked salmon) from her book on the Good Food blog.
Music: "Holiday" (instrumental) by Fran Healy, "Dangerous" (instrumental) by Big Data & "Never Too Much" by Luther Vandross
Yasmin Khan