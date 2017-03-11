Supermensch, Pi Day, farming at Tule Lake Segregation Center

Shep Gordon spent the early part of his career as the tour manager for big, bad musical acts like Alice Cooper and Luther Vandross. Then, after meeting the French chef and restaurateur Roger Vergé at the Cannes Film Festival, he began to produce a different kind of show. In They Call Me Supermensch: A Backstage Pass to the Amazing Worlds of Film, Food and Rock 'N' Roll, Gordon tells how he became "Mr. Vergé's grasshopper" and the manager for Wolfgang Puck, Emeril Lagasse, Paul Prudhomme and Nobu Matsuhisa.

Music: "School's Out" by Alice Cooper and "I Can't Help Myself" (instrumental) by the Four Tops