Tasting the Impossible Burger, salt, butter and spirulina
We taste the latest vegan beef poseur on the market at Crossroads Kitchen, sample fancy salts with n/naka pastry chef Leslie Bilderback and learn about the history of butter-making from Elaine Khosrova. Plus: Jonathan Gold braves the lines at Pizzana in Brentwood, while Laura Avery shops for spirulina at the farmers market.
FROM THIS EPISODE
We kick off this week’s show at Crossroads Kitchen, an upscale plant-based restaurant in West Hollywood, to taste the Impossible Burger. It’s the latest beef poseur to make its way onto the menus of a handful of restaurants across Southern California. After hearing all the praise this vegan patty has garnered from so many people — David Chang in New York is a fan, and Chris Cosentino in San Francisco made “beef” tartare from the stuff — we just had to try it. The Impossible Burger is supposed to mimic the mouthfeel and visual cues of meat, like bleeding. Executive chef Scot Jones explains how it’s served at Crossroads, and UCLA professors Amy Rowat and Jenny Jay break down the science of how the burger is made.
Salt, it could be argued, is the most important ingredient in the global kitchen. As it performs the simple task of enhancing flavor, salt can also be used to leach out moisture in various preservation methods, tame the sweetness of baked goods and be manipulated into infusions of all sorts. Leslie Bilderback is a culinary instructor and the pastry chef at n/naka in Los Angeles. Her latest book, ”Salt: The Essential Guide to Cooking with the Most Important Ingredient in Your Kitchen,” has recipes for making white, pink and black salts from scratch.
This week, Jonathan Gold braves the lines to try the neo-margherita pie at Pizzana in Brentwood. Tune in to hear what makes Daniele Uditi’s hand-thrown Neapolitan-style pizzas worth the wait and find out what else is on the menu in Jonathan’s LA Times review.
The margherita pie at Pizzana. (Photo courtesy of Pizzana)
Pizzana: 11712 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | (310) 481-7108
Whether slathered on an ear of summer corn or a compact pat combined into a gooey melt of maple syrup on a pancake, butter is magical. While the essentials of butter-making remain mostly unchanged, this spread has a surprising history that dates back to the Stone Age. Elaine Khosrova’s research on the beloved fat took her to three continents and has been compiled in her book, “Butter: A Rich History.”
This week at the Main Street Farmers Market in Santa Monica, Laura Avery shops for spirulina with botanist Paul Cathcart, who grows the blue-green algae at Go Spiral Farms in Vista, California. Learn how to cultivate this ancient superfood at home to get your daily dose of phytonutrients.