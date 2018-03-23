ON AIR
Thai food, from Bangkok to SoCal

Particularly on the West Coast, Thai food is having a renaissance. Chefs like James Syhabout from Oakland’s Hawker Fare and Andy Ricker from Pok Pok in Portland are reimagining how Thai food is made and presented in their new cookbooks. Thailand’s capital city Bangkok has a unique and beloved food culture. And the history of Thai food in Los Angeles tells the story of Thai immigrant assimilation.

Mar 24, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Chef James Syhabout and his mother in the kitchen of his San Francisco restaurant, Hawker Fare. Photo by Eric Wolfinger.

Hawker Fare 5 MIN


Chef James Syhabout. Photo by Nader Khouri.

Oakland chef James Syhabout writes that war is God’s way of teaching Americans about geography. At the age of two, he came to the U.S. with his family as a refugee after the fall of Saigon. Today he heads up Commis, a Bay Area Michelin-starred American kitchen. But it’s the cuisine of both his Lao and Thai heritage that he breaks down in his first cookbook, “Hawker Fare."

Hawker Fare

James Syhabout

Food of Bangkok 5 MIN

In 2008, Leela Punyaratabandhu started her Thai food blog “She Simmers” in memory of her mother, whom she credits with her love of food and home. Last year Leela published her second cookbook “Bangkok: Recipes and Stories from the Heart of Thailand,” a culinary love letter to her hometown. Find Leela’s recipe for braised chicken in coconut-galangal cream sauce on our blog.

Bangkok

Leela Punyaratabandhu

Market Report: Lemongrass 5 MIN

Farmer’s Market correspondent Laura Avery checks in with Katy Noochlaor, chef and owner of Same Same Thai in Silver Lake about the versatility of lemongrass, a central ingredient in Thai cooking. She also talks to Kong Thao of Thao Family Farm, which supplies local restaurants with fresh lemongrass.


Market-fresh lemongrass at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market.
Photo by Joseph Stone.


'Drinking Food of Thailand' 5 MIN


Yam Met Mamuang Himaphaan: Fried Cashews with Salt,
Chiles, and Green Onions. Photo by Austin Bush. Courtesy of Ten Speed Press.

Andy Ricker is widely known for his restaurant Pok Pok in Portland, which has spawned multiple locations while introducing many neophytes to the flavors of Northern Thai cuisine. Now he and co-writer JJ Goode are back with a new cookbook. It’s called “The Drinking Food of Thailand,” and true to form, it celebrates a swath of spicy Thai street food specialities.

POK POK The Drinking Food of Thailand

Andy Ricker

Jonathan Gold eats his veggies at The Exchange 5 MIN

Jonathan Gold recently visited The Exchange, an Israeli-inspired restaurant in Downtown LA’s Freehand hotel. His recommendations? Don’t skip the sweet potato entree, diced avocado with toasted seeds, and what Gold is calling “the best schug in Los Angeles.”


Chef Alex Chang wants you to eat your vegetables. Photo courtesy of Freehand LA.

Thai food in Los Angeles 5 MIN

When Mark Padoongpatt was first asked to write a book about Thai food in America, he wasn’t interested. But then he began to examine the immigration history between Thailand and Los Angeles, and found a rich story about immigration and cooking. Padoongpatt ultimately wrote “Flavors of Empire: Food and the Making of Thai America,” which examines how cooking was at the heart of the assimilation of Thai Americans.

Flavors of Empire

Mark Padoongpatt

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

LATEST BLOG POSTS

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
James Beard Award’s 2018 nominations are here! Hear them again.
Good Food Blog

James Beard Award’s 2018 nominations are here! Hear them again. Over the last year, we’ve had hundreds of guests stop by KCRW to chat about recipes, food politics and beyond. We were happy to see some of their names among the 2018 James Beard Award nominees! Revisit the conversations we had with these leaders in food writing, reporting, making, and eating. Read More

Mar 14, 2018

Like water for quiche: a low-water recipe
Good Food Blog

Like water for quiche: a low-water recipe An ordinary egg takes roughly 23 gallons of water to produce. Author Florencia Ramirez wants cooks to know there are options for buying eggs which solely use rainwater, also known as ‘green water.’ Read More

Mar 09, 2018

Moonshine Rising: The once-illegal drink goes legit, but what does that mean exactly?
Good Food Blog

Moonshine Rising: The once-illegal drink goes legit, but what does that mean exactly? Writer Peter Gilstrap noticed more and more bottles of “Moonshine liquor” popping up on store shelves. But Prohibition ended over 85 years ago. So, what’s in the bottle? Read More

Mar 09, 2018

