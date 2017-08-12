ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

The big cheese, a chef and perfumer pen a book, goat testacle soup

Chef Daniel Patterson and perfumer Mandy Aftel team up on a new book, “The Art of Flavor,” and Alma’s Ari Taymor on why he will pass on opening his own restaurant. We also talk native foods with Sean Sherman, a.k.a. The Sioux Chef, and trends in cheese with journalist Simran Sethi. Plus: Jonathan Gold reviews Hip Hot in Monterey Park and Gustavo Arellano eats goat testacle soup at Luc Dinh Ky.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 12, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Marisa Chioini

'The Art of Flavor' 16 MIN, 34 SEC

Daniel Patterson, the chef behind Coi in San Francisco, worked with Roy Choi to open Locol in Watts and Oakland. Now Patterson’s teamed up with perfumer Mandy Aftel on a new book, “The Art of Flavor.”

The Art of Flavor

Daniel Patterson

Walking away 9 MIN, 54 SEC

Last month, we devoted an entire hour to the challenges of keeping a restaurant open and thriving in Los Angeles. Ari Taymor, the wunderkind behind Alma restaurant, recently wrote a piece that took a long, hard look at the industry’s impact on chefs. Taymor clues us into why he gracefully turned down an opportunity many chefs would kill for.

Jonathan Gold reviews Hip Hot 4 MIN, 53 SEC

This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold dines at Hip Hot, Tiantian Qiu’s Sichuan seafood restaurant in Monterey Park. Find out the dishes Jonathan recommends and read his LA Times review.


(Photo by Monika Scott)

Hip Hot: 500 North Atlantic Boulevard, No. 149, Monterey Park, CA 91754 | (626) 758-7711

Bringing native foods back to the table 12 MIN, 8 SEC

We talked to Sean Sherman last fall about his efforts to bring back the indigenous cuisine of the Dakota and Minnesota territories. The Sioux Chef shares an update on plans for a future brick-and-mortar restaurant and his cookbook in the works, “The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen.”

The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen

Sean Sherman

The Big Cheese 8 MIN, 54 SEC

Next we travel to Colorado to talk cheese. Americans eat roughly 37 pounds of it every year. The American Cheese Society, which represents cheese and butter makers, retailers and distributors in the U.S., recently held its annual meeting in Denver. Our roving reporter, Simran Sethi, was there and filed this field report from the conference for the Good Food blog. Simran hosts the chocolate podcast The Slow Melt, which just won a Saveur blog award nomination in the Best Food Podcast category.

Gustavo Arellano eats goat testacles at Luc Dinh Ky 2 MIN, 59 SEC

We close out the show with a restaurant recommendation from Gustavo Arellano, editor of the OC Weekly and host of KCRW’s Orange County Line. He makes a pitch for the goat testacle soup at Luc Dinh Ky in Little Saigon.

CREDITS

Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Joseph Stone

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
How a Tarentaise cheese swept the show
Good Food Blog

How a Tarentaise cheese swept the show Americans love cheese. We eat roughly 37 pounds of it every year. At this year’s American Cheese Society conference in Denver, judges assessed a record 2,024 products to determine which one rose to the top. Our contributor Simran Sethi shares her report on the big cheese. Read More

Aug 11, 2017

­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations
Good Food Blog

­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations Contributor Simran Sethi reports on the inaugural Slow Foods Nations, a festival “to taste and explore the world of good, clean and fair food for all” that took place this year in Denver, Colorado. Read More

Jul 21, 2017

­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations 2017
Good Food Blog

­­Coming to the table at Slow Food Nations 2017 Contributor Simran Sethi reports on the inaugural Slow Foods Nations, a festival “to taste and explore the world of good, clean and fair food for all” that took place this year in Denver, Colorado. Read More

Jul 21, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE