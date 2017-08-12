The big cheese, a chef and perfumer pen a book, goat testacle soup
Chef Daniel Patterson and perfumer Mandy Aftel team up on a new book, “The Art of Flavor,” and Alma’s Ari Taymor on why he will pass on opening his own restaurant. We also talk native foods with Sean Sherman, a.k.a. The Sioux Chef, and trends in cheese with journalist Simran Sethi. Plus: Jonathan Gold reviews Hip Hot in Monterey Park and Gustavo Arellano eats goat testacle soup at Luc Dinh Ky.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Daniel Patterson, the chef behind Coi in San Francisco, worked with Roy Choi to open Locol in Watts and Oakland. Now Patterson’s teamed up with perfumer Mandy Aftel on a new book, “The Art of Flavor.”
Daniel Patterson
Last month, we devoted an entire hour to the challenges of keeping a restaurant open and thriving in Los Angeles. Ari Taymor, the wunderkind behind Alma restaurant, recently wrote a piece that took a long, hard look at the industry’s impact on chefs. Taymor clues us into why he gracefully turned down an opportunity many chefs would kill for.
This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold dines at Hip Hot, Tiantian Qiu’s Sichuan seafood restaurant in Monterey Park. Find out the dishes Jonathan recommends and read his LA Times review.
(Photo by Monika Scott)
Hip Hot: 500 North Atlantic Boulevard, No. 149, Monterey Park, CA 91754 | (626) 758-7711
We talked to Sean Sherman last fall about his efforts to bring back the indigenous cuisine of the Dakota and Minnesota territories. The Sioux Chef shares an update on plans for a future brick-and-mortar restaurant and his cookbook in the works, “The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen.”
The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen
Sean Sherman
Next we travel to Colorado to talk cheese. Americans eat roughly 37 pounds of it every year. The American Cheese Society, which represents cheese and butter makers, retailers and distributors in the U.S., recently held its annual meeting in Denver. Our roving reporter, Simran Sethi, was there and filed this field report from the conference for the Good Food blog. Simran hosts the chocolate podcast The Slow Melt, which just won a Saveur blog award nomination in the Best Food Podcast category.
We close out the show with a restaurant recommendation from Gustavo Arellano, editor of the OC Weekly and host of KCRW’s Orange County Line. He makes a pitch for the goat testacle soup at Luc Dinh Ky in Little Saigon.
