The Chocolate Show plus our holiday gift guide

Preparing for the holidays is as easy as making chocolate… right? We’ll hear from a few renowned chocolatiers about the extensive bean-to-bar process and the versatility of the seemingly humble cocoa bean. Plus, we’ve created a holiday gift guide featuring a few L.A. chefs to help get your kitchen-bound loved ones the perfect present. Also, we’ll hear from Laura Avery about sprouted broccoli at the market.

COMING SOON

Dec 16, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Drying cocoa beans. Photo taken by Irene Scott

From bean to bar 5 MIN

When it comes to chocolate education, Ruth Kennison is the authority. As the owner of The Chocolate Project, she is part of a small group of instructors in the country teaching bean-to-bar chocolate making, and her classes and private workshops at the Gourmandise School of Sweets & Savories are extremely popular with professional and home chefs alike.

Making Chocolate 5 MIN

The folks behind the nationally lauded Dandelion Chocolate have created a complete guide to making chocolate from scratch. From sourcing and winnowing, to tempering and finally tasting, their book Making Chocolate leaves no stone, or s’more, unturned. Todd Masonis and Greg D’Alesandre share about the journey the bean makes from jungle to palate.

Making Chocolate

Dandelion Chocolate

Deforestation and cocoa 5 MIN

An alarming percentage of the Ivory Coast and Ghana’s forests have been lost since those countries gained independence. And the surprising cause? Cocoa. Good Food contributor and The Slow Melt podcast host Simran Sethi recently wrote an article for Dame Magazine about the woman drawing attention to this crisis.

Good Food's 2017 Gift Guide 5 MIN

Let’s hear it from the professionals. We spoke with a handful of L.A. chefs to find out which kitchen items they recommend gifting to your loved ones. Find out what Roy Choi, Zach Pollack, Johnny Zone, Nyesha Arrington, Diep Tran, and Taylor Parsons are wrapping up this holiday season.

Jonathan Gold journeys to Journeymen 5 MIN


Photo of Chef David Wilcox courtesy of Journeymen.

Jonathan Gold visits Journeymen in Atwater Village, where chef David Wilcox, a Gjelina veteran, has found his stride serving up rustic plates featuring duck hearts, seared turnips, and Basque cake. Read Gold’s full review in the L.A. Times.

Market Report: Baby sprouting broccoli 5 MIN


Photo of baby sprouting broccoli by Joseph Stone.

Need a reprieve from all the decadent dessert talk? Laura Avery is here to get something green on your plate. Baby sprouting broccoli is having a moment at the market, and she’ll talk with the local restaurateurs and farmers who love it.

Baking with Chocolate 5 MIN

Alice Medrich is the First Lady of Chocolate if there ever was one. She’s the founder of Cocolat and is known for introducing chocolate truffles to the U.S. She gives Evan a few timely chocolate baking tips for holiday celebrations of all kinds.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

