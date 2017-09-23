The Silk Road show

LA Times food writer Jonathan Gold dines at Delicious Food Corner in Monterey Park, a restaurant he calls “the most Hong Kong place in the San Gabriel Valley.” Dim sum is for tourists but homely rice porridge, or congee, means home. Find out which dishes Jonathan recommends and read his LA Times review.



Photo of bowl of congee courtesy of Danielle Scott

Delicious Food Corner: 2327 Garfield Ave S, Monterey Park, CA 91754 | (323) 726-0788