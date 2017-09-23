Photo: Beef plov pictured in “Samarkand” courtesy of Caroline Eden
The Silk Road show
We devote the bulk of this week’s show to food eaten on the ancient Silk Road. Caroline Eden starts us off in Samarkand, then Naomi Duguid and Yasmin Khan take us to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kurdistan and Iran. Back on our side of the pond, Harvest Public Media’s Kristofor Husted reports on the herbicide dicamba, Jonathan Gold eats at Delicious Food Corner and we shop for fresh kale at the market.
LA Times food writer Jonathan Gold dines at Delicious Food Corner in Monterey Park, a restaurant he calls “the most Hong Kong place in the San Gabriel Valley.” Dim sum is for tourists but homely rice porridge, or congee, means home. Find out which dishes Jonathan recommends and read his LA Times review.
Photo of bowl of congee courtesy of Danielle Scott
Delicious Food Corner: 2327 Garfield Ave S, Monterey Park, CA 91754 | (323) 726-0788
Samarkand sits in Uzbekistan on the ancient Silk Road. Food and travel writer Caroline Eden uses the Russian nesting dolls matryoshka as a metaphor to describe the Uzbek cuisine of this region: as soon as you unveil one culinary tradition, another reveals itself. Her book about the foods eaten here is called “Samarkand: Recipes & Stories from Central Asia & the Caucasus.” Find her beef plov recipe on our blog.
Caroline Eden
Think about Persia and an expansive understanding of an ancient gastroculture that includes many lands and peoples comes into focus. Food writer and photographer Naomi Duguid spent years exploring these lands bound by tradition and custom. Her book “Taste of Persia: A Cook’s Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan” is a compelling look at this area.
Naomi Duguid
We kicked off the show with Jonathan Gold’s favorite Hong Kong-style breakfast in Los Angeles. Now, we turn the mic over to writer Yasmin Khan to hear about breakfast food in Iran. We talked to Khan in March around the time of the Persian New Year, after her book “The Saffron Tales: Recipes from the Persian Kitchen” was published. Find a recipe for her sabzi polo baa mahi (mixed herb rice with baked salmon) on the Good Food blog.
Yasmin Khan
Earlier this year, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the use of a new formula for an herbicide called dicamba. Soybean and cotton farmers use it to halt the growth of weeds. But things haven’t gone so smoothly since dicamba got the greenlight. We called Harvest Public Media reporter Kristofor Husted in Missouri to get the scoop.
This week at the market, Laura Avery shops for kale with Ashley Abodeely, the chef de cuisine of the Nomad Food Truck, and Christie Jimenez who grows kale at Jimenez Family Farm in Santa Ynez.
Photo of kale at the market by Joseph Stone
