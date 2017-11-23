Photo of Miry Whitehill and Rabia Ahmmadi preparing for Miry’s List’s “New Arrivals Supper Club.” Photographs courtesy of Miry Whitehill.
The Thanksgiving show: Family and food
This Thanksgiving we are talking about family. Chef Jacques Pepin learns something new when he cooks with his granddaughter. Miry’s List helps newly immigrated families feel safe in America. During a trip to Ireland, Evan spoke with Breda Burns about her mother’s beef stew. Finally, a Nashville writer who learned how to cook Sichuanese dishes to make her adopted daughter feel at home.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Photo of Jacques Pepin and his granddaughter, Shorey. Photo by Tom Hopkins.
When people are lucky enough to live a long life, they have the gift of perspective. Jacques Pepin is not only living in an arc of change, but he spearheaded much of the transformation. Chef Pepin’s role continues to evolve as he teaches all of us not only about food, but how to live a life. His book with his granddaughter, Shorey, is called “A Grandfather’s Lessons.”
Jacques Pépin
Photo from Miry’s List’s “New Arrivals Supper Club” at Lemon Poppy Kitchen,
hosted by Miry Whitehill and Rabia Ahmadi. (Courtesy of Miry Whitehill)
More than any other US holiday, Thanksgiving celebrates our history as a nation of immigrants. And for those who have recently arrived to the States, it’s an occasion to remember their journey from one land to another. Miry’s List is an LA-based organization that welcomes families making such journeys. Founder Miry Whitehill and Rabia Ahmadi share on the scope of the organization’s impact.
Photo of beef stew ingredients, sourced from a backyard. (Photo by Breda Burns)
Breda Burns is an artist from Westport, Ireland. Evan Kleiman recently met with her on a trip to Ireland, where she gave Evan some tips for a dish that’s both comforting and traditionally Irish. Find the full recipe on our blog.
Laura Avery talks about the versatile root veggie with Nyesha Arrington, chef and owner of Native in Santa Monica and Eric Wright, farmer at Flora Bella Farm in Three Rivers.
Photo of Fongchong courtesy of the Southern Foodways Alliance
Imagine you’re a white family in Tennessee. You’ve just adopted an 11-year-old girl from China who’s never eaten anything but Chinese food. Not to mention she’s not interested in starting now. What do you do? Ask Nashville writer Taylor Holliday. She shared her story in this segment that first ran on the Gravy podcast.
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
More From Good Food
David Tanis, a Thanksgiving cocktail, Cipe Pineles, and 'Sangsgiving' This week, we are prepping for Thanksgiving with seasonal stories of food, culture, and creativity. David Tanis offers market-inspired ideas for sides. Laura Avery talks persimmon and pinecone cocktails. Cipe Pineles just wants to be left alone with her recipes. Jonathan Gold enjoys a meal at Ink.well. LA Times and Pie Contest judge Noelle Carter gives us a holiday dessert pep-talk. Sang Yoon gives us permission to skip the Thanksgiving traditions this year.
Gail Simmons, sexual harassment in the kitchen, and Zingerman's Bakehouse Gail Simmons shares stories of travels and home cooking, Brett Anderson investigates harassment at the Besh Restaurant Group, and Jonathan Gold revisits Osawa in Pasadena. Emily Thelin’s new book ‘Unforgettable’ explores Paula Wolfert’s life and legacy. It’s all coming up radishes at the market, and Zingerman’s Bakehouse has a lot to celebrate.
Guerrilla Tacos, North Korea's seafood workers, and the Grand Central Market centennial Martha Mendoza updates us on North Korea’s role in the seafood industry, Maryn McKenna investigates how antibiotics changed poultry. Grand Central Market turns 100, celebrating with a cookbook. Jonathan Gold hangs at Sari Sari in the market. Wes Avila wants to ‘taco’ ‘bout it and sweet potatoes at the market.
Jonathan Gold's 101, modernist baking, and smoking salmon Jonathan Gold releases his much anticipated 101 Best Restaurants list and shares some memories of the late Chef Tui of Jitlada. Adam Federman researches food writer Patience Gray, and artist Kim Abeles discusses her work that marries smog with the plate. 10 years of Santa Monica Farmer’s Market cookbook, plus quince from Dinuba. Also, Micah Wexler of Wexler’s Deli takes us on a smoke break.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Like ‘mam’ used to make: Irish beef stew During a trip to Ireland, Evan met with artist Breda Burns, who shared her mother’s bare-bones recipe for traditional Irish beef stew. And when making the stew at home, she sources the vegetables from her own backyard! Read More
An ode to Thanksgiving side dishes During his tenure as head chef at Chez Panisse, David Tanis perfected his market-fresh style of cooking. This year, we pressed him for some seasonal side-dishes, sure to please any Thanksgiving table. Read More