

Photo of Jacques Pepin and his granddaughter, Shorey. Photo by Tom Hopkins.

When people are lucky enough to live a long life, they have the gift of perspective. Jacques Pepin is not only living in an arc of change, but he spearheaded much of the transformation. Chef Pepin’s role continues to evolve as he teaches all of us not only about food, but how to live a life. His book with his granddaughter, Shorey, is called “A Grandfather’s Lessons.”