ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

The Thanksgiving show: Family and food

This Thanksgiving we are talking about family. Chef Jacques Pepin learns something new when he cooks with his granddaughter. Miry’s List helps newly immigrated families feel safe in America. During a trip to Ireland, Evan spoke with Breda Burns about her mother’s beef stew. Finally, a Nashville writer who learned how to cook Sichuanese dishes to make her adopted daughter feel at home.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 23, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Miry Whitehill and Rabia Ahmmadi preparing for Miry’s List’s “New Arrivals Supper Club.” Photographs courtesy of Miry Whitehill.

Jacques Pepin learns some "Granddaughter's Lessons" 10 MIN, 39 SEC


Photo of Jacques Pepin and his granddaughter, Shorey. Photo by Tom Hopkins.

When people are lucky enough to live a long life, they have the gift of perspective. Jacques Pepin is not only living in an arc of change, but he spearheaded much of the transformation. Chef Pepin’s role continues to evolve as he teaches all of us not only about food, but how to live a life. His book with his granddaughter, Shorey, is called “A Grandfather’s Lessons.”

A Grandfather's Lessons

Jacques Pépin

Building community through charity 13 MIN, 5 SEC


Photo from Miry’s List’s “New Arrivals Supper Club” at Lemon Poppy Kitchen,
hosted by Miry Whitehill and Rabia Ahmadi. (Courtesy of Miry Whitehill)

More than any other US holiday, Thanksgiving celebrates our history as a nation of immigrants. And for those who have recently arrived to the States, it’s an occasion to remember their journey from one land to another. Miry’s List is an LA-based organization that welcomes families making such journeys. Founder Miry Whitehill and Rabia Ahmadi share on the scope of the organization’s impact.

Beef stew for the soul 3 MIN, 9 SEC


Photo of beef stew ingredients, sourced from a backyard. (Photo by Breda Burns)

Breda Burns is an artist from Westport, Ireland. Evan Kleiman recently met with her on a trip to Ireland, where she gave Evan some tips for a dish that’s both comforting and traditionally Irish. Find the full recipe on our blog.

Market Report: Rutabagas 5 MIN, 46 SEC

Laura Avery talks about the versatile root veggie with Nyesha Arrington, chef and owner of Native in Santa Monica and Eric Wright, farmer at Flora Bella Farm in Three Rivers.

The Mala Project 22 MIN, 50 SEC


Photo of Fongchong courtesy of the Southern Foodways Alliance

Imagine you’re a white family in Tennessee. You’ve just adopted an 11-year-old girl from China who’s never eaten anything but Chinese food. Not to mention she’s not interested in starting now. What do you do? Ask Nashville writer Taylor Holliday. She shared her story in this segment that first ran on the Gravy podcast.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Like ‘mam’ used to make: Irish beef stew
Good Food Blog

Like ‘mam’ used to make: Irish beef stew During a trip to Ireland, Evan met with artist Breda Burns, who shared her mother’s bare-bones recipe for traditional Irish beef stew. And when making the stew at home, she sources the vegetables from her own backyard! Read More

Nov 22, 2017

An ode to Thanksgiving side dishes
Good Food Blog

An ode to Thanksgiving side dishes During his tenure as head chef at Chez Panisse, David Tanis perfected his market-fresh style of cooking. This year, we pressed him for some seasonal side-dishes, sure to please any Thanksgiving table. Read More

Nov 17, 2017

Spaghetti Pie: probably not Stanley Tucci approved
Good Food Blog

Spaghetti Pie: probably not Stanley Tucci approved Different recipes can evoke specific memories. For Gail Simmons, this spaghetti pie reminds her of backpacking across New Zealand and Australia at 19, eating at little roadside stops along the way Read More

Nov 10, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed