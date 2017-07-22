Travels in Spain, Slow Food, 'Adventures in Starry Kitchen'

Jonathan Gold enjoys a taste of California cuisine this week on one of this city’s loveliest restaurant patios at Michael’s in Santa Monica. It’s an establishment that’s been around for a whopping 39 years, so you know they’re doing something right. Learn which seasonal ingredients chef Miles Thompson is working onto the summer menu in Jonathan’s LA times review.



Charred octopus with lime curd, Thai chiles and dried shrimp vinaigrette.

(Photo courtesy of StarChefs and Briana Balducci)

Michael’s: 1147 Third Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403 | (310) 451-0843