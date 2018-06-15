The Water Show

Journalist Mark Arax recently drove into the belly of California’s San Joaquin Valley to find out more about the Beverly Hills couple responsible for California’s Central Valley “nut rush.” They’re an elusive, powerful husband and wife who happen to be the biggest farmers of irrigated land in the US. He wrote about their controversial practices, including a secret water pipeline, in a widely read 54-page story for The California Sunday Magazine.



A Wonderful citrus orchard in the San Joaquin Valley.

Photo by Trent Davis Bailey for The California Sunday Magazine.