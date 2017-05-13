Yucatecan seafood, taters, spring chickens and pie

At the market this week, Laura Avery talks to producer Meredith Bell about the free-range chickens she’s raising at Autonomy Farms in the Central Valley. Then chef Danny Ye of Terra Cotta in Koreatown teaches us how to roast a spatchcock chicken using a cast-iron skillet. Nota bene: Terra Cotta closes this Sunday but is expected to reopen later this month under a new name. Danny Ye will stay on as chef, so you should still be able to enjoy his butterflied chicken. In the meantime, try your hand at his recipe for spatchcock chicken with crispy potatoes and habanero slaw on the Good Food blog.