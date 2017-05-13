Yucatecan seafood, taters, spring chickens and pie
Jonathan Gold seeks out Yucatecan seafood at Holbox in the Mercado La Paloma. Raghavan Iyer gives us a tutorial on taters from his new book, “Smashed, Mashed, Boiled and Baked — and Fried Too!” Then Laura Avery talks to farmer Meredith Bell and Terra Cotta chef Danny Ye about spatchcocking free-range chickens. Plus: Phoebe Wood shares a recipe for her baked ricotta, orange blossom and date pie.
FROM THIS EPISODE
This week, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold eats his fill of Yucatecan seafood — twice — at Holbox in the Mercado La Paloma. The stand is run by Gilberto Cetina, Jr., who also owns Chichen Itza. Jonathan recommends the yellowtail and uni ceviche tostadas, the surf clams, “Patas de Mulas” and the coctel mixto. Read Jonathan’s full review of Holbox on the LA Times website.
Coctel Mixto. (Photo courtesy of Holbox)
Holbox: 3655 South Grand Avenue, # C9, Los Angeles, CA 90007 | (213) 986-9972
It’s hard to imagine a world without potatoes. There are 5,000 cultivated varieties of them, and they feature in the cuisines of at least 100 countries. It’s no surprise then that there are also countless methods to prepare them. James Beard Award-winner Raghavan Iyer gives us a tutorial on taters from his new book, “Smashed, Mashed, Boiled and Baked — and Fried Too!”
Smashed, Mashed, Boiled, and Baked--and Fried, Too!
Raghavan Iyer
At the market this week, Laura Avery talks to producer Meredith Bell about the free-range chickens she’s raising at Autonomy Farms in the Central Valley. Then chef Danny Ye of Terra Cotta in Koreatown teaches us how to roast a spatchcock chicken using a cast-iron skillet. Nota bene: Terra Cotta closes this Sunday but is expected to reopen later this month under a new name. Danny Ye will stay on as chef, so you should still be able to enjoy his butterflied chicken. In the meantime, try your hand at his recipe for spatchcock chicken with crispy potatoes and habanero slaw on the Good Food blog.
Phoebe Wood discovered Americans’ deep affection for pie during a 3-month sojourn in New York City. Plenty of pie crust and 22 pounds later, she returned home to her native Sydney, Australia, to write a cookbook. “The Pie Project” offers up 60 recipes, including one for a picture-perfect baked ricotta, orange blossom and date pie that has been shared on Pinterest again and again. Find her recipe on the Good Food blog.
Wood Phoebe