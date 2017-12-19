ON AIR
HBM088: Riptides and a Sinking Ship

A riptide recently pulled Ariana into open water off the shore of Santa Monica.  She thinks it’s her closest brush with death thus far.  A lifeguard rescued her.

The are different kinds of panics, some more helpful than others. 

Dec 20, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

A riptide recently pulled Ariana into open water off the shore of Santa Monica.  She thinks it's her closest brush with death thus far.  A lifeguard rescued her.

Even before the incident in Santa Monica, Ariana had a deep fear of water and drowning—so deep that she wondered if some previous version of herself sunk in a shipwreck.

The are different kinds of panics, some more helpful than others.


Music: The Black Spot

Episode produced by Jeff Emtman with help from Bethany Denton.  Please rate us on iTunes

CREDITS

Host:
Jeff Emtman

Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

