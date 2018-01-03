ON AIR
HBM089: Human Wish Tree

Sometimes, Tatianna Zichella asks people to make a wish, write it on a piece of paper, and staple it to a fleshy part of her body.

Jan 03, 2018

Tatianna Zichella is the sideshow performer also known as The Amazing Mazi Keen*. Sometimes, Amazing Mazi sticks swords down her throat and into her stomach juices. Sometimes she suspends her body from hooks in her skin. And sometimes she asks people to make a wish, write it on a piece of paper, and staple it to a fleshy part of her body. “Like a human wish tree!” she tells producer Bethany Denton, as she hands her a staple gun.

Music: Lucky Dragons

* This name is derived from Mazikeen, a comic book character from the Sandman series, who (in turn) derives her name from the Jewish version of the Arabian jinn or genii.

Jeff Emtman

Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

