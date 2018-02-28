ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HERE
BE
MONSTERS

HERE<br>BE<br>MONSTERSHERE<br>BE<br>MONSTERS

HBM093: The Brain Scoop

In this episode Divya carries a recorder with her while as she slowly disassembles a deceased pet parrot: snipping joints, scooping brains, removing eyes, separating the skin from the body.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 28, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

In school, Divya Anantharaman used to get teased for having long skinny fingers like ET. But now she sees them as valuable asset for the intricate work she does. Divya runs Friends Forever Taxidermy in Brooklyn, New York.


Divya Anantharaman with a deceased Himalayan pheasant.

Jeff Emtman edited this episode with help from Bethany Denton. We found out about Divya through Erika Harada, another skilled artist in the Brooklyn taxidermy scene.In this episode Divya carries a recorder with her while as she slowly disassembles a deceased pet parrot: snipping joints, scooping brains, removing eyes, separating the skin from the body. Birds’ skin is very thin—Divya likens the peeling to removing a delicate silk stocking.


Taxidermy by Divya Anantharaman.
This is not the parrot featured in this episode.

If you have an episode idea for us, please reach out via email, twitter, facebook, or instagram.

Music: Serocell (new album out!) and Phantom Fauna


Taxidermy by Divya Anantharaman


Taxidermy by Divya Anantharaman


Skull Preparation by Divya Anantharaman

CREDITS

Host:
Jeff Emtman

Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Here Be Monsters

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Training to take down an active shooter
For The Curious Blog

Training to take down an active shooter While politicians and activists argue over gun regulations and mental health services following the shooting in Parkland, Fla., some people are deciding to take things into their own hands –… Read More

Feb 26, 2018

Facing cancer, climber David Roberts reexamines adventuring and extreme risk
For The Curious Blog

Facing cancer, climber David Roberts reexamines adventuring and extreme risk Read More

Feb 26, 2018

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse
For The Curious Blog

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse It’s been over a month since deadly mudslides washed through Montecito and shut down Highway 101 for weeks. But, even though the highway is now clean, open and back to… Read More

Feb 16, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed