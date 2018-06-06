HBM100: Faraway Minds

Anna Klein thinks that tea tastes better on the Faroe Islands than in Denmark. She thinks the water’s more pure there, and the Northern Lights let the sky be whatever color it wants to be. She often thinks about moving there.



A sandy beach in Skagen, the northernmost town of mainland Denmark

But she also worries that her fantasies of running away to the remote corners of the world may be a familial urge to isolate herself, the same way her father did...a tendency that ultimately contributed to his early death.

It was a loving and hurtful relationship that led Anna to retrace her father's life. From her home in Aarhus, to his dying place of Copenhagen, to his hometown of Skagen, and then back to Aarhus again via the museum at Moesgaard.



(L) Anna Klein’s mother and father, (R) Anna's parents on their wedding day



Childhood photo of Anna wearing face paint

