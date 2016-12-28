ON AIR
Here Be Monsters Holiday Special 2016

A special holiday edition of Here Be Monsters, featuring stories about cryptids, sacred rituals, faith, and dreams.

Dec 28, 2016

When Cthulhu Calls 22 MIN, 12 SEC

The most notable monster created by Howard Phillips Lovecraft was a massive tentacled being omnipotent, yet completely uncaring that sleeps in the depths of the ocean. Cthulhu, Lovecraft called it --a creature that will one day rise again from its watery home to reclaim the Earth for itself.

Find the original episode here.

Eric Molinsky is the producer of the Imaginary Worlds podcast from Panoply Studios. 

Sister Bethany, Proxy for the Dead 18 MIN, 25 SEC

Bethany Denton was about five years old when she learned that she was a Mormon. When she was eight, she learned that she was an eternal spirit destined for an eternal afterlife. The idea of eternity terrified her, and made her afraid to stargaze into the boundless universe. When she got older, Bethany was allowed to enter the Mormon temple in Billings, Montana to act as the proxy in baptisms for the dead.

Find the original episode here

Produced by Bethany Denton

Eleven Trips to Dreamworld 57 MIN, 7 SEC

In 2014, HBM’s Jeff Emtman mailed tape recorders to people around the world. He asked them to keep the recorders by their beds and flip them on early in the morning as their dreams were still fresh in their minds. Once the tape was full, they mailed it back to Jeff. Until now, the dreams remained private. But, on this episode of Here Be Monsters, you'll hear a small collection of the first set of dreams.

Find the original episode here.

Produced by Jeff Entman

