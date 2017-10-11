ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HERE
BE
MONSTERS

HERE<br>BE<br>MONSTERSHERE<br>BE<br>MONSTERS

HBM082: MI5​ ​MI6​ ​KGB​ ​CIA

Shortwave enthusiast John Barner and his friends had found a number station believed to be a form of espionage where intelligence agencies broadcast encrypted messages to field operatives.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 11, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

John Barner spent his entire childhood fiddling with his dad’s shortwave radio, picking up transmissions from all over the world. He like the way the sounds crackled, and the voices speaking foreign languages, and the eerie whine of transmissions coming in and out of static.

One night John got a phone call from one of his friends who also had a shortwave radio. “I think I just found spy stuff,” John’s friend said, “come over.”

John and his friends had found a number station, coded transmissions broadcast on unlicensed frequencies. Number stations are believed to be a form of espionage where intelligence agencies broadcast encrypted messages to field operatives. But no government has claimed responsibility for their existence.

Number stations come in many forms. Some are beeps or sustained tones. Some are repeated bars of familiar folk songs. The rest are strings of numbers and words from the phonetic alphabet.

John, like countless other shortwave enthusiasts, has been captivated by the mystery ever since discovering them as a teenager. He used to try to crack the coded messages, thinking he’d stumbled on the X-Files.

Henry Cooke, a technologist and number stations authority, believes that its the indecipherable code that makes number stations so alluring. He’s found internet forums dedicated to tracking number stations broadcasts and even videos of radio sleuths claiming to have found broadcast locations. Henry believes this to be a type of modern folklore; that shortwave enthusiasts trading theories about the origins and meaning behind the number stations are almost like telling ghost stories around the campfire. ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼


Henry Cooke’s talk on number stations at the 2016
Electromagnetic Field festival in Guildford, UK 

Garrett Tiedemann produced this episode. Garrett also produces the podcast The White Whale. Bethany Denton edited this episode with help from Jeff Emtman and Nick White.

Music from John Barner’s new album, Shadow Time.

Number Station recordings courtesy of The Conet Project. Full archive can be found here.

Psst - have you seen our new HBM t-shirts? Designed by HBM Listener Adam Fein, and screen printed by Restless Prints of Seattle.


Spectrogram of a number station recording 


Spectrogram of a number station recording 


Spectrogram of a number station recording 


Spectrogram of a number station recording 


Spectrogram of a number station recording 

 
Spectrogram of a number station recording 


Spectrogram of a number station recording 

CREDITS

Host:
Jeff Emtman

Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Here Be Monsters

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
What spooky LA mystery do you want to know more about?
For The Curious Blog

What spooky LA mystery do you want to know more about? Halloween is in the air and we want to hear from you. What are the creepy stories, haunted houses, unsolved murders and Halloween lore that you have always been curious… Read More

Oct 09, 2017

Remembering Tom Petty
For The Curious Blog

Remembering Tom Petty In 1974, Tom Petty moved to LA from Gainesville, Florida with his band Mudcrutch. The band had a record deal, but it only put out one single, “Depot Street.” It… Read More

Oct 05, 2017

Is the flying car ready to take off?
For The Curious Blog

Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More

Sep 29, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed