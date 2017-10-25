ON AIR
HBM083: Sweet​ ​Like​ ​Snap​ ​Peas

Ryan thinks the Clinton Cemetery's deep-rooted asparagus taste so good because of the natural quality of their fertilizer.

Oct 25, 2017

Ryan Graves thinks that store-bought asparagus is as flavorless as potatoes. But that’s just because he’s spoiled on the really good stuff.

His preferred crop grows wild among the tombstones at Clinton Cemetery, hidden on an old gravel road between the towns of Pullman, Washington and Moscow, Idaho. Most who are buried there died over 100 years ago.

That intervening century left the cemetery mostly forgotten and overgrown. And Ryan thinks the deep-rooted asparagus taste so good because of the natural quality of their fertilizer.

Ryan Graves also appears on HBM042: Deers. Jeff Emtman produced this episode.

Music: The Black Spot

We have a question for you: 

What will be unknowable to the archaeologists 3 million years from now?
What is understandable only to people of today? 

Send a voice memo to HBMpodcast@gmail.com. Or leave a message on our voicemail: (765) 374-5263. We may include your audio in an upcoming episode.


Ryan Graves holding wild asparagus in Clinton Cemetery


Ryan Graves pretending to eat wild asparagus 


Clinton Cemetery is surrounded mostly by wheat fields 


The cemetery is on an old road between the cities of Pullman,
Washington and Moscow, Idaho 


Most of the graves there are from the late 1800s and early 1900s 


Many of the graves bear only initials 


Plants are slowly reclaiming the cemetery 

 

Host:
Jeff Emtman

Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

