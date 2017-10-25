Ryan Graves thinks that store-bought asparagus is as flavorless as potatoes. But that’s just because he’s spoiled on the really good stuff.

His preferred crop grows wild among the tombstones at Clinton Cemetery, hidden on an old gravel road between the towns of Pullman, Washington and Moscow, Idaho. Most who are buried there died over 100 years ago.

That intervening century left the cemetery mostly forgotten and overgrown. And Ryan thinks the deep-rooted asparagus taste so good because of the natural quality of their fertilizer.

Ryan Graves also appears on HBM042: Deers. Jeff Emtman produced this episode.

Music: The Black Spot

Ryan Graves holding wild asparagus in Clinton Cemetery



Ryan Graves pretending to eat wild asparagus



Clinton Cemetery is surrounded mostly by wheat fields



The cemetery is on an old road between the cities of Pullman,

Washington and Moscow, Idaho



Most of the graves there are from the late 1800s and early 1900s



Many of the graves bear only initials