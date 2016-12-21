ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HERE
BE
MONSTERS

HERE<br>BE<br>MONSTERS

HBM070: The Way The Blood Flows

The Way The Blood Flows is a short story written and read by Evan Williamson, who currently makes videos and music with his wife Sidra as they travel the world.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 21, 2016

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

“I used to think you were brilliant” Evan Williamson’s dad wrote to him in a letter. Evan was in treatment for chemical dependency at the time. His father asked if they could meet in Alaska to continue a family tradition of fathers and sons who fished together.


The boat chartered by Evan and his father. 

The Alaskan waters were teeming and two spent entire days ending lives together. Evan’s dad, amid all the death, explained that he too was dying.

.
Some of the fish Evan and his father caught in Alaska

The Way The Blood Flows is a short story written and read by Evan Williamson, who currently makes videos and music with his wife Sidra as they travel the world.  Their series is called Sid and Evan Leave America.  You can follow them on YouTube and Facebook.

Music: The Black Spot Jeff Emtman produced this episode with help from Bethany Denton and Nick White.

Nick and Jeff have just published another podcast project: The Outer Reach, a sci-fi anthology from Howl.FM. Give a listen!


“Everything Is Hunting” from “Sid and Evan Leave America”

Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE