Wet Slop Plop (Among Other Sounds)

There are about 10,000 files in the Here Be Monsters sound library. HBM producer Jeff Emtman has been recording, synthesizing and downloading them since way back before this show started. And of these thousands of sounds, there’s a tiny subset of them that just keep winding up on podcast episodes.



On this interstitial episode, Jeff plays back some of these heavily-used sounds and asks whether they occur because of an inherent goodness, a force of habit, or some kind of weird nostalgia he feels for the early days of the podcast.



The site Jeff often downloads sound from is FreeSound.org (see Jeff’s download history). A big thank you to the many recordists there who volunteer their work to the public domain, especially Felix Blume, a sound artist and sound engineer who is responsible for many of the site’s best recordings.

Producers:

Jeff Emtman

Bethany Denton

