A historic day in Hollywood as Disney acquires large parts of Fox

In a move to establish itself in the new world of streaming, Disney is taking over a large part of Fox, including the film studio and channels like FX and NatGeo. Disney will also get a massive library, which will come in handy when they inevitably start their own streaming service. The X-Men may now be able to be reunited with their fellow Marvel characters, but not everyone on the ground is excited. People will undoubtedly lose their jobs at the companies merge and redundancies are eliminated. Plus, what happens to an indie studio like Fox Searchlight--one of the few places left to make and distribute grown-up, artistic fare--when Disney has shown itself to only be interested in family-friendly blockbusters.