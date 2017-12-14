In a move to establish itself in the new world of streaming, Disney is taking over a large part of Fox, including the film studio and channels like FX and NatGeo. Disney will also get a massive library, which will come in handy when they inevitably start their own streaming service. The X-Men may now be able to be reunited with their fellow Marvel characters, but not everyone on the ground is excited. People will undoubtedly lose their jobs at the companies merge and redundancies are eliminated. Plus, what happens to an indie studio like Fox Searchlight--one of the few places left to make and distribute grown-up, artistic fare--when Disney has shown itself to only be interested in family-friendly blockbusters.
A historic day in Hollywood as Disney acquires large parts of Fox
There used to be six major film studios, now there are five. Disney buying most of Fox is a disruptive move that has those in the industry reeling.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
