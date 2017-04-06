Advertisers flee Bill O'Reilly's Fox News show

The latest scandal at Fox News, this one involving Bill O'Reilly, seems to have been designed to torture the Murdochs. As more allegations of sexual harassment by Bill O'Reilly come to light, advertisers are fleeing his show, but the ratings continue to be strong--leaving the Fox News leadership in a pickle. At any other network, O'Reilly probably would have been fired, but because his show brings in so much money, so far, Rupurt Murdoch and his sons James and Lachlan, have left him in place. The former head of Fox News, Roger Ailes, left just months ago under a cloud of similar accusations. The question now becomes, at what point does the pressure around O'Reilly become so great that the Murdochs have to act?

Producers:

Kaitlin Parker

