In the past week, accusations of sexual abuse have been directed towards Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Jeremy Piven, and Dustin Hoffman. In addition, Michael Oreskes stepped down from NPR News after an investigative piece from the Washington Post. Everyone in Hollywood is asking, "who's next?" There's a sense of panic, and all the stories have cast a strange pall over the industry. Now, conversation has started to move towards talking about how the culture can change.
After Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and more, who's next?
The fallout from the Harvey Weinstein allegations will not end. More people continue to come forward with accusations of abuse.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From Hollywood Breakdown
The Harvey Weinstein bombshell story finally lands The New York Times published an account that alleges decades of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein. Some of these stories had long been open secrets in Hollywood, but the Times was able to get people on the record. Weinstein has now taken a leave of absence from his company.
