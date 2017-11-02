After Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and more, who's next?

In the past week, accusations of sexual abuse have been directed towards Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Jeremy Piven, and Dustin Hoffman. In addition, Michael Oreskes stepped down from NPR News after an investigative piece from the Washington Post. Everyone in Hollywood is asking, "who's next?" There's a sense of panic, and all the stories have cast a strange pall over the industry. Now, conversation has started to move towards talking about how the culture can change.