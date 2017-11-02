ON AIR
After Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and more, who's next?

The fallout from the Harvey Weinstein allegations will not end. More people continue to come forward with accusations of abuse. 

Nov 02, 2017

In the past week, accusations of sexual abuse have been directed towards Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Jeremy Piven, and Dustin Hoffman. In addition, Michael Oreskes stepped down from NPR News after an investigative piece from the Washington Post. Everyone in Hollywood is asking, "who's next?" There's a sense of panic, and all the stories have cast a strange pall over the industry. Now, conversation has started to move towards talking about how the culture can change. 

