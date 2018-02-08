Quentin Tarantino's entire career has been wrapped up with Harvey Weinstein, including his 'Kill Bill' movies, which The New York Times recently released video footage from showing Thurman's car crash. Stunt experts have said there is no way Thurman should have been driving that car. Now that Weinstein is out of the picture, Tarantino's next movie is with Sony. But it's tough to imagine how his movie, which is about the Manson murders, is going to get made at this moment, when Tarantino is under such scrutiny. The big question will be if talent agree to work on the film.
After Uma Thurman story, Quentin Tarantino comes under scrutiny
Uma Thurman told The New York Times about being in a car crash on the set of 'Kill Bill' after Quentin Tarantino forced her to drive a car she thought was dangerous. It's a bad look for Tarantino, who's also under scrutiny for some resurfaced comments about Roman Polanski and his rape victim.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
