ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Another dispatching of a 'Star Wars' director

Colin Trevorrow is out as director of Episode IX. This comes after the firing of Josh Trank and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller on other Star Wars movies. At this point, people are starting to wonder about the Lucasfilm approach of hiring less proven directors to work on such a massive franchise.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 07, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Lucasfilm will likely change its process for hiring directors for future Star Wars movies. After multiple firings and clashes over scripts, yet another director is out. This time it's Colin Trevorrow. He's proven he can do big movies like Jurassic World, but Star Wars is a different beast. His indie film Book of Henry was released earlier in the summer and got killed by critics, so that probably didn't help. But don't despair for the movie itself -- a troubled production can still mean a great film -- take Wonder Woman and Rogue One for example.

CREDITS

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student
For The Curious Blog

“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student Christal Gallardo just began her senior year at Santa Barbara High School. She sings in two school choirs and plays piano at her church every Sunday. School provides security that… Read More

Sep 06, 2017

Quitting Wall Street to photograph America’s poor
For The Curious Blog

Quitting Wall Street to photograph America’s poor Photographer Chris Arnade might be trying to get his soul back. Arnade earned a PhD in physics, then made millions on Wall Street as a trader. He became increasingly disenchanted… Read More

Sep 05, 2017

What you need to know about LA’s urban heat problem
For The Curious Blog

What you need to know about LA’s urban heat problem LA can get hot. Really hot. Some of the heat comes from the landscape itself: the “urban heat island” effect renders this concrete jungle almost six degrees hotter than the… Read More

Sep 05, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE