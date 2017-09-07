Another dispatching of a 'Star Wars' director

Lucasfilm will likely change its process for hiring directors for future Star Wars movies. After multiple firings and clashes over scripts, yet another director is out. This time it's Colin Trevorrow. He's proven he can do big movies like Jurassic World, but Star Wars is a different beast. His indie film Book of Henry was released earlier in the summer and got killed by critics, so that probably didn't help. But don't despair for the movie itself -- a troubled production can still mean a great film -- take Wonder Woman and Rogue One for example.