The fight is indicative of a larger battle in the industry. There's a constant fight over theatrical windows--the amount of time between when a film shows in theaters and when it becomes available elsewhere. In France, these windows are sacred. Netflix, of course, has disregarded the notion of theatrical windows altogether. But by Netflix pulling out, the festival is losing some films by well-known directors like Paul Greengrass and Alfonso Cuaron, not to mention some swanky parties.
As festival season begins, a spat between Cannes and Netflix
Cannes told Netflix its films couldn't compete in the festival, so Netflix pulled its films from the lineup all together.
