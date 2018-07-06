ON AIR
Bill Shine, the former co-head of Fox News, heads to the White House

Shine was ousted from Fox News last May over the network's handling of sexual harassment cases under Roger Ailes. His new job as head of White House communications is in some ways perfect and in many ways shocking.

Jul 05, 2018

It makes sense that Trump would turn to a former Fox exec to run his communications, but it's disturbing that both men have so many connections to incidents of sexual harassment. Shine created at environment at Fox News where predators like Roger Ailes were protected and anyone who spoke up was targeted in secret operations to dig up dirt on a person. Meanwhile, Rupert Murdoch remains unscathed, as he prepares to sell off most of his company to either Disney or Comcast.

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

