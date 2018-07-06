Bill Shine, the former co-head of Fox News, heads to the White House

It makes sense that Trump would turn to a former Fox exec to run his communications, but it's disturbing that both men have so many connections to incidents of sexual harassment. Shine created at environment at Fox News where predators like Roger Ailes were protected and anyone who spoke up was targeted in secret operations to dig up dirt on a person. Meanwhile, Rupert Murdoch remains unscathed, as he prepares to sell off most of his company to either Disney or Comcast.