'Black Panther' is the first black-led superhero movie and the excitement heading into opening weekend is off the chart. High pre-ticket sales plus critics' scores that are through the roof have the film set to break records, and perhaps prove once and for all that the notion that black films don't cross over is a false one. 'Black Panther' has already inspired pride within the African American community, and could prove to be a powerful piece to the puzzle of unlocking more opportunities for black directors and actors.
Black Panther poised to smash box office records
Going into opening weekend, we're already hearing the thunder of Marvel's newest movie 'Black Panther.' The film will almost certainly break the box office record for February film and has the highest ticket pre-sales of everything except the 'Star Wars' movies.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From Hollywood Breakdown
After Uma Thurman story, Quentin Tarantino comes under scrutiny Uma Thurman told The New York Times about being in a car crash on the set of 'Kill Bill' after Quentin Tarantino forced her to drive a car she thought was dangerous. It's a bad look for Tarantino, who's also under scrutiny for some resurfaced comments about Roman Polanski and his rape victim.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Vote: What should we answer next? We’ve looked at the history of the Nike missile base, found out about the empty land near LAX, and answered many of your marijuana questions. Now you get to vote!… Read More
Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it When it passed in 2016, Proposition 64 made it legal to buy and sell recreational marijuana in California. It also included a provision that lets people convicted of certain marijuana… Read More