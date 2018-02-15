Black Panther poised to smash box office records

'Black Panther' is the first black-led superhero movie and the excitement heading into opening weekend is off the chart. High pre-ticket sales plus critics' scores that are through the roof have the film set to break records, and perhaps prove once and for all that the notion that black films don't cross over is a false one. 'Black Panther' has already inspired pride within the African American community, and could prove to be a powerful piece to the puzzle of unlocking more opportunities for black directors and actors.