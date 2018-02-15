ON AIR
Black Panther poised to smash box office records

Going into opening weekend, we're already hearing the thunder of Marvel's newest movie 'Black Panther.' The film will almost certainly break the box office record for February film and has the highest ticket pre-sales of everything except the 'Star Wars' movies.

Feb 15, 2018

'Black Panther' is the first black-led superhero movie and the excitement heading into opening weekend is off the chart. High pre-ticket sales plus critics' scores that are through the roof have the film set to break records, and perhaps prove once and for all that the notion that black films don't cross over is a false one. 'Black Panther' has already inspired pride within the African American community, and could prove to be a powerful piece to the puzzle of unlocking more opportunities for black directors and actors.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

