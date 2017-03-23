ON AIR
Bob Iger's contract extended at Disney, yet again

Disney CEO Bob Iger will remain at his post until July 2019. In the absence of a successor, Disney has renewed Iger's contract four times.

Mar 23, 2017

Bob Iger has run Disney extremely well, except in one regard: he's been unable to find a replacement. The CEO's contract has been renewed yet again, this time until July, 2019. Some people have pointed how that this timing works out well for him to launch a presidential run, but others have pointed out that as someone who doesn't love the media scrum, running for president would be a rough slog for him. Since Disney is doing so well at the moment, the board is probably happy to have him in place a few more years. But it is a serious issue that will need be addressed at some point, probably sooner rather than later.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

