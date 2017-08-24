Bummer of a summer at the box office

In recent years, August has been a time for Marvel or DC movies to have a box office hit -- last year it was Suicide Squad. There's no such luck this year, and the month caps off a blah summer at the movies. While there have been bright spots like Wonder Woman and Girls Trip, other movies like Baywatch and Valerian way under-performed. Studios are stuck in a place where executives will admit they have franchise fatigue, but then they see the box office results and keep green-lighting more of them. Case in point: two more movies about the Batman character the Joker are possibly in the works at Warner Brothers. (Michael Schneider sits in for Kim Masters, who is away.)