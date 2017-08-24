Bummer of a summer at the box office

In recent years, August has been a time for Marvel or DC movies to have a box office hit -- last year it was Suicide Squad. There's no such luck this year, and the month caps off a blah summer at the movies. While there have been bright spots like Wonder Woman and Girls Trip, other movies like Baywatch and Valerian way under-performed. Studios are stuck in a place where executives will admit they have franchise fatigue, but then they see the box office results and keep green-lighting more of them. Case in point: two more movies about the Batman character the Joker are possibly in the works at Warner Brothers. (Michael Schneider sits in for Kim Masters, who is away.)
The domestic box office is stuck the summer doldrums this year. Ticket sales are down 15 percent compared to last year, and for the first time in 25 years, there's no new wide releases landing on Labor Day Weekend.
