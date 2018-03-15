Can inclusion riders improve pay parity?

Even though Matt Smith was already a star in the UK, where 'The Crown' is based, lots of people are wondering why Claire Foy's salary wasn't adjusted upwards for season 2, after season 1 had already become an awards-winner and critical hit. Producers have said no one will make more than the Queen going forward, but that won't help Foy because all the parts are being re-cast for season 3. At the same time, there's also been lots of talk of inclusion riders, following the shoutout from Frances McDormand at the Oscars. A contractual obligation to have more women and diverse people on casts and crews could lead to more equal pay, but there are still a lot of questions about how the riders would actually work.