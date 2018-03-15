Even though Matt Smith was already a star in the UK, where 'The Crown' is based, lots of people are wondering why Claire Foy's salary wasn't adjusted upwards for season 2, after season 1 had already become an awards-winner and critical hit. Producers have said no one will make more than the Queen going forward, but that won't help Foy because all the parts are being re-cast for season 3. At the same time, there's also been lots of talk of inclusion riders, following the shoutout from Frances McDormand at the Oscars. A contractual obligation to have more women and diverse people on casts and crews could lead to more equal pay, but there are still a lot of questions about how the riders would actually work.
Can inclusion riders improve pay parity?
This week we learned Prince Philip was paid more than the Queen herself, at least in the Netflix series 'The Crown.' Matt Smith, who portrays the Prince, came in with a high quote from his years as Dr. Who, while actress Claire Foy was a relative unknown at the time.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
