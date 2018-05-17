They're trying to dilute Shari Redstone's stock, which they won't be able to do, but they'll take a symbolic vote anyway. Earlier in the week, CBS took the extraordinary step of going to court to try to get a restraining order to stop Redstone from interfering with the meeting, but the judge did not allow them that. But, the judge did say that CBS had a good case, and pointed out that Redstone does still have an obligation to keep CBS financially healthy for the sake of shareholders. Most of Wall Street is firmly on the side of CBS CEO Les Moonves, who got a standing ovation at the CBS upfronts this week.
CBS vs Viacom: the battle rages on
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Kaitlin Parker
