ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

CBS vs Viacom: the battle rages on

The fate of a CBS and Viacom merger hangs in the balance as CBS holds an emergency meeting for the board of directors on Thursday afternoon. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 17, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

They're trying to dilute Shari Redstone's stock, which they won't be able to do, but they'll take a symbolic vote anyway. Earlier in the week, CBS took the extraordinary step of going to court to try to get a restraining order to stop Redstone from interfering with the meeting, but the judge did not allow them that. But, the judge did say that CBS had a good case, and pointed out that Redstone does still have an obligation to keep CBS financially healthy for the sake of shareholders. Most of Wall Street is firmly on the side of CBS CEO Les Moonves, who got a standing ovation at the CBS upfronts this week. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Hollywood Breakdown

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Calif. governor’s race: John Chiang interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. governor’s race: John Chiang interview Democrat John Chiang has been state treasurer since 2015. Before that he was the state controller for two terms. He’s now running to be the next governor of California. He… Read More

May 17, 2018

Calif. governor’s race: Delaine Eastin interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. governor’s race: Delaine Eastin interview In the weeks leading up to the June 5 primary, Press Play is speaking with the top candidates running for governor. We start with Delaine Eastin. She served two terms… Read More

May 14, 2018

Mapped: The underground origins of LA’s queer nightclubs
For The Curious Blog

Mapped: The underground origins of LA’s queer nightclubs There was a golden age for gay nightlife in Los Angeles. We mapped it! Read More

May 11, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed