China's dealings with Hollywood on shaky ground

Last year, Wanda bought Legendary Entertainment for more than $3 billion. It's also the majority owner of the AMC movie theater chain. But now it feels like everything is going south for Wanda. A deal to buy Dick Clark Productions fell apart, and the company has started to sell off portions of their theme park division. At one time the plan was for Wanda's parks to rival Disney, but they haven't come anywhere close. And Wanda's not alone -- deals with other Chinese companies have faltered as well, which seems to show the unpredictability in Chinese investments.

