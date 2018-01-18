ON AIR
Days before Oscar nominations, the race is still murky

Oscar nominations will be announced on January 23, and normally at this point in the awards season there's a clear frontrunner or two for best picture, but this year, the indicators all are over the place.

Jan 18, 2018

No 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight'-like showdown at the Oscars this year--at least at this point. With nomination announcements just days away, there are still more than 5 movies that could easily be in contention for best picture. And controversies around films like 'I, Tonya' or James Franco in 'The Disaster Artist' mostly brewed towards the end of voting, after many people had already placed their votes, so we may still see them show up as nominees. 'The Post' seems to be struggling, while 'The Darkest Hour,' a movie some people had written off earlier, seems to be gaining steam. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

KCRW remembers radio artist Joe Frank
Joe Frank, influential radio artist and a longtime voice at KCRW, died Monday at age 79 from complications after surgery for colon cancer. Frank produced more than 230 hours of…

Jan 18, 2018

On Joe Frank and his transformative work
On Monday, January 15, 2018, Joe Frank left this world. Those of you who knew and worked with understand that a true original is gone. For those who don't know…

Jan 18, 2018

At the Santa Ana River, homeless dwellers face eviction
In the two years he's lived along the concrete banks of the Santa Ana River, David Harris has made himself feel at home. He's fashioned walls of plastic tarp…

Jan 18, 2018

