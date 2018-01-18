No 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight'-like showdown at the Oscars this year--at least at this point. With nomination announcements just days away, there are still more than 5 movies that could easily be in contention for best picture. And controversies around films like 'I, Tonya' or James Franco in 'The Disaster Artist' mostly brewed towards the end of voting, after many people had already placed their votes, so we may still see them show up as nominees. 'The Post' seems to be struggling, while 'The Darkest Hour,' a movie some people had written off earlier, seems to be gaining steam.
Days before Oscar nominations, the race is still murky
Oscar nominations will be announced on January 23, and normally at this point in the awards season there's a clear frontrunner or two for best picture, but this year, the indicators all are over the place.
