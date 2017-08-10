ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Disney pulls out of Netflix to launch its own streaming service

Disney announced this week that it will pull its content from Netflix and launch two streaming services of its own -- one for sports and one for Disney properties. There are some caveats, but there's no questions that this represents a fundamental realignment of the media world.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 10, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

A new era in streaming has arrived. This week Disney said it would drop of out Netflix and create their own streaming services. The ESPN streaming service would not include NFL or NBA games -- you'd still need a cable subscription for those, and it's unclear whether their other streaming service -- which would include Disney movies and TV shows - -would include Star Wars and Marvel movies. Netflix has been preparing for this perhaps inevitable move for some time by bulking up on originals, but now that Disney is out, it likely means that others will follow. Some others, like CBS and CBS All Access, are already working in the streaming space, but Disney making a move is the biggest change yet. Though the question remains, are consumers going to be willing to pay for the multitude of outlets to get all this content?

CREDITS

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Getting caught in an earthquake and avalanche in Nepal
For The Curious Blog

Getting caught in an earthquake and avalanche in Nepal Two years ago, a group from Southern California headed to Nepal, the gateway to the Himalayas. The group included Kat Heldman, her husband Kevin Krogh, party leader Oscar Olea, and ER… Read More

Aug 10, 2017

Jeffrey Tambor: ‘I like to be artistically threatened’
For The Curious Blog

Jeffrey Tambor: ‘I like to be artistically threatened’ Jeffrey Tambor has a specialty – playing unlikeable characters in a way that makes them, well … likable. There’s Hank Kingsley, the sidekick from the Larry Sanders show, who can… Read More

Aug 08, 2017

Traveler learns her name has a different meaning in Istanbul
For The Curious Blog

Traveler learns her name has a different meaning in Istanbul Natasha Basley and Alisa Rotenberg spent a semester abroad studying in Prague. When friends planned a spring break trip to Turkey, they tagged along. As Natasha introduced herself to people,… Read More

Aug 08, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE