Disney pulls out of Netflix to launch its own streaming service

A new era in streaming has arrived. This week Disney said it would drop of out Netflix and create their own streaming services. The ESPN streaming service would not include NFL or NBA games -- you'd still need a cable subscription for those, and it's unclear whether their other streaming service -- which would include Disney movies and TV shows - -would include Star Wars and Marvel movies. Netflix has been preparing for this perhaps inevitable move for some time by bulking up on originals, but now that Disney is out, it likely means that others will follow. Some others, like CBS and CBS All Access, are already working in the streaming space, but Disney making a move is the biggest change yet. Though the question remains, are consumers going to be willing to pay for the multitude of outlets to get all this content?